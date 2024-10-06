Wheel Fun Rentals and Irvine Park Railroad Host Annual Pumpkin Patch at Irvine Regional Park in Orange
The Annual Irvine Park Pumpkin Patch is now open every day until October 31, operating Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Orange, CA, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Get ready for family fun at the Wheel Fun Rentals and Irvine Park Railroad Annual Pumpkin Patch, now open daily through October 31st. This exciting event invites families and groups to enjoy a variety of carnival-style games and activities, all with free admission. Explore Irvine Park on one of Wheel Fun Rentals’ charming four-wheel Surrey cycles, perfect for the entire family, or take a scenic paddle boat ride on the serene lake.
This year’s activities include hayrides, train rides, a bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and a range of carnival games. Families can sift through a delightful selection of farm-fresh pumpkins, ensuring everyone finds their ideal jack-o’-lantern. After the fun, satisfy your cravings with a tempting menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, and refreshing drinks. Additionally, you can rent bikes, specialty cycles, and watercraft to further explore the park.
The Annual Pumpkin Patch is open every day until October 31, operating Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Located just behind the train station, admission is free. Activity tickets are available at $8 each or in a discounted pack of 15 for $100, a savings of $20. Please note that the County of Orange charges a gate entrance fee per vehicle, which is $3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends, and $7 on holidays. For more details about the pumpkin patch, visit irvineparkrailroad.com/pumpkin-patch.
Can’t make it to the Pumpkin Patch? Not a problem. Wheel Fun Rentals at Irvine Regional Park offers bike rentals, specialty cycles, boat rentals, and a delicious variety of food options all year long. To learn more about their regular hours and available rentals, check out wheelfunrentals.com/irvine-park.
Wheel Fun Rentals Media Contact:: Devan Matthews • (714) 997-3968 ext. 2250
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
This year’s activities include hayrides, train rides, a bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and a range of carnival games. Families can sift through a delightful selection of farm-fresh pumpkins, ensuring everyone finds their ideal jack-o’-lantern. After the fun, satisfy your cravings with a tempting menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, and refreshing drinks. Additionally, you can rent bikes, specialty cycles, and watercraft to further explore the park.
The Annual Pumpkin Patch is open every day until October 31, operating Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Located just behind the train station, admission is free. Activity tickets are available at $8 each or in a discounted pack of 15 for $100, a savings of $20. Please note that the County of Orange charges a gate entrance fee per vehicle, which is $3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends, and $7 on holidays. For more details about the pumpkin patch, visit irvineparkrailroad.com/pumpkin-patch.
Can’t make it to the Pumpkin Patch? Not a problem. Wheel Fun Rentals at Irvine Regional Park offers bike rentals, specialty cycles, boat rentals, and a delicious variety of food options all year long. To learn more about their regular hours and available rentals, check out wheelfunrentals.com/irvine-park.
Wheel Fun Rentals Media Contact:: Devan Matthews • (714) 997-3968 ext. 2250
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Devan Matthews
(714) 997-3968
Devan Matthews
(714) 997-3968
Categories