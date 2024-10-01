Elda Sullins’s Newly Released “The Birth of Jesus: Crucifixion & Resurrection Great Commission” is an Inspiring Exploration of Christian Faith
“The Birth of Jesus: Crucifixion & Resurrection Great Commission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elda Sullins is a profound exploration of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the eternal promise and fulfillment of God's divine plan for humanity.
Houston, TX, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Birth of Jesus: Crucifixion & Resurrection Great Commission,” an inspiring and comprehensive exploration of Christian theology, is the creation of published author, Elda Sullins.
Sullins shares, “It is God who has spoken to mankind this time through his loving Son, Jesus Christ, who has come to save our souls. This is the one whose birth, crucifixion, resurrection, ascension, and the greatest commission were accomplished. An ancient promise speaks of a new holy righteous covenant, which will be everlasting in order to save the whole world. As a result of the gracious gift of life and the unfailing love of God that never dies, Emmanuel is the promised king messiah, who is going to come and take back the lost relationship between God and his people. Jesus Christ was God’s plan to bring heaven to earth to fulfill the ultimate plan of righteousness that has existed since the beginning of time.
“The Lord has filled every hole in the heart of humanity with his grace. As God’s creation, we are created to be able to fulfill the purpose for which he created us by knowing him in an intimate, personal relationship and experiencing real joy and satisfaction in our lives. Adam and Eve were the first man and woman that God created in his image, and they knew this joy in a perfect fellowship with him until they chose to disobey him. Although they tried to cover up their sin, they were unable to avoid the curse that sin has brought to the world as a result of their sin. As God purposed in Romans 5:12, so that they would once again have a right relationship with him, he devised a miraculous master plan. An instruction was given by God to sacrifice a lamb or to sacrifice an animal of a particular type and shed its blood. To make up for the sins of the people, the animal’s death would serve as a substitute to compensate for their sins. Although that did remove their sin, it was only a foreshadow of what was to come (Hebrews 9:19–28). It was only to be the fulfillment of what had been promised (Hebrews 10:1–14). By God’s will, we have been sanctified, once and for all, through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ’s body. It is only through the death of Jesus Christ on the cross that sin can be wiped away.
“In order to achieve permanent forgiveness, God has designed a plan. Due to his great love, God gave of himself in order to ensure our untimely sustainability in John 3:16–17. He offers his Son, Jesus, as the perfect Lamb of God. In the Gospel of John, Christ gives his life on the cross in order to make reconciliation with God eternal. He gave his life in order for us to be forgiven. According to 1 Corinthians 15:3–4, he died for our sins. He is our redemption through his blood, and we are the beneficiaries of his grace through the forgiveness of our sins as a result of his blood (Ephesians 1:7).
“According to Romans 6:23 a new life is given to us by God, who offers us the chance to be saved from the penalty of hell and a future in heaven to give us a new life in him. (John 14:2–3) John testified; that those who receive and believe in Jesus name, he gives them the right to become children of God.
“When we accept him as our Lord and Savior, we are given a new life in him. In this way, God gave us a new life in him as his child! (John 1:12) (2 Corinthians 5:17)
The only way to salvation is through Jesus Christ. (John 14:6) (Romans 5:1)
God’s plan is a gift that he has offered to each of us, not a reward that will be earned by working to achieve it. Our own sin must be seen as God sees it in Ephesians 2:8–9. Your eternal fate in hell depends on whether you’re saved or not. The Bible says in Romans 10:9–10, accept Jesus as your Savior by faith in your heart, and ask God for forgiveness from the depths of your heart. 'You can accept Jesus as your savior right now, by praying directly from your heart.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elda Sullins’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to explore the profound mysteries of Christian faith and the significance of Jesus Christ's mission on earth.
