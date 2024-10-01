Karen Richmond’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog" is a Sweet Tale of Family Adventure
“The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Richmond is a charming and humorous tale that follows the curious turkey vulture Edmund as he embarks on an unexpected adventure, teaching lessons about friendship, curiosity, and problem-solving.
Bremen, IN, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog”: a delightful and entertaining children’s story. “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog” is the creation of published author, Karen Richmond, who graduated from Ancilla College with a degree in education. She has worked the last twenty-five years working with adults with disabilities. Karen lives in Northern Indiana with her husband Tim, son Jesse, a dozen or so cats, and a dog named Zeus. She also has a daughter Jamie (Patrick) and three grandchildren, Alex, Colt, and Liam.
Richmond shares, “How do you get a turkey vulture’s leg free from a dog?
It was a restless night at the chickadee’s nest. Mama chickadee is trying to get her three young chicks to bed. Using her firm mama voice, she finally gets the three chicks to bed.
“With bedtime comes a story. The chicks settle into their cozy nest. Mama chickadee begins her story. There is a very large turkey vulture that lives on First Road. His name is Edmund. Edmund is curious or just plain nosy. He loves cows and shiny things. His love of shiny things gets in trouble when the pesky sun wakes Edmund from a nap. The sun’s rays reach far and wide. The rays land on a round shiny disk. This catches Edmund’s eye. Edmund gets one thought in his head, I want that disk. Problem is, the disk is actually a dog tag which, at that moment, is attached to a collar that is on a sleeping dog which Edmund does not see. Edmund makes a soaring leap to grab the dog tag. Well, the next thing you know, Edmund has a dog’s mouth around his leg. Now here is the question, how do you get a turkey vulture’s leg free from a unhappy dog?
“Come join the adventures of Edmund as he and his friends answer that question. Can Alex the Homing Pigeon and Fuzzie the Crow who thinks he is an emu free Edmund from the dog’s mouth, or as Edmund calls him, the hairy beast? Or will Edmund have a furry mutt attached to his foot forever?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Richmond’s new book is a whimsical and engaging story that will captivate young readers with its fun characters and adventurous plot.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Richmond shares, “How do you get a turkey vulture’s leg free from a dog?
It was a restless night at the chickadee’s nest. Mama chickadee is trying to get her three young chicks to bed. Using her firm mama voice, she finally gets the three chicks to bed.
“With bedtime comes a story. The chicks settle into their cozy nest. Mama chickadee begins her story. There is a very large turkey vulture that lives on First Road. His name is Edmund. Edmund is curious or just plain nosy. He loves cows and shiny things. His love of shiny things gets in trouble when the pesky sun wakes Edmund from a nap. The sun’s rays reach far and wide. The rays land on a round shiny disk. This catches Edmund’s eye. Edmund gets one thought in his head, I want that disk. Problem is, the disk is actually a dog tag which, at that moment, is attached to a collar that is on a sleeping dog which Edmund does not see. Edmund makes a soaring leap to grab the dog tag. Well, the next thing you know, Edmund has a dog’s mouth around his leg. Now here is the question, how do you get a turkey vulture’s leg free from a unhappy dog?
“Come join the adventures of Edmund as he and his friends answer that question. Can Alex the Homing Pigeon and Fuzzie the Crow who thinks he is an emu free Edmund from the dog’s mouth, or as Edmund calls him, the hairy beast? Or will Edmund have a furry mutt attached to his foot forever?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Richmond’s new book is a whimsical and engaging story that will captivate young readers with its fun characters and adventurous plot.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories