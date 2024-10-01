Elizabeth Jean Thomas’s Newly Released "The Locket’s Secret" is a Captivating Tale of Adventure and Discovery
“The Locket’s Secret” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Jean Thomas is a thrilling novel that weaves together the lives of diverse characters in a quest to uncover a hidden truth. Themes of adventure, friendship, and personal growth drive the narrative.
Claremore, OK, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Locket’s Secret,” a gripping adventure that explores the intertwining lives of three unique individuals in their search for a long-hidden secret, is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Jean Thomas.
Thomas shares, “They came from all walks of life. Unknowingly, they all sought the same thing. When they met, they unlocked a special secret that had been hidden for thirteen years.
“Bostonian belle Samantha Kincaid longed for adventure. Despite her delicate upbringing, she knew that there was more out there beyond the sophisticated ways of the city. Leaving behind all she knew, she was willing to run headlong into an adventure she never expected to find.
“Having been in the saddle from the time she could walk, Maria Jackson carried on her father’s legacy. Raising horses for the army had always been a joy to her. She loved breaking the horses in a manner that left their spirits intact. Soon, she would discover that some friendships were wilder and more untamable than the most spirited stallion.
“Fighting and clawing her way through life was all Daniel had ever known. Headed north, on the run, she took refuge and fought to survive in the streets of a small town. The events that brought her to this place left her with razor-sharp instincts that told her something was about to happen. Good or bad, she didn’t know—yet.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Jean Thomas’s new book is an engaging installment to the “The Full Circle Ranch Saga.”
Consumers can purchase “The Locket’s Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Locket’s Secret,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas shares, “They came from all walks of life. Unknowingly, they all sought the same thing. When they met, they unlocked a special secret that had been hidden for thirteen years.
“Bostonian belle Samantha Kincaid longed for adventure. Despite her delicate upbringing, she knew that there was more out there beyond the sophisticated ways of the city. Leaving behind all she knew, she was willing to run headlong into an adventure she never expected to find.
“Having been in the saddle from the time she could walk, Maria Jackson carried on her father’s legacy. Raising horses for the army had always been a joy to her. She loved breaking the horses in a manner that left their spirits intact. Soon, she would discover that some friendships were wilder and more untamable than the most spirited stallion.
“Fighting and clawing her way through life was all Daniel had ever known. Headed north, on the run, she took refuge and fought to survive in the streets of a small town. The events that brought her to this place left her with razor-sharp instincts that told her something was about to happen. Good or bad, she didn’t know—yet.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Jean Thomas’s new book is an engaging installment to the “The Full Circle Ranch Saga.”
Consumers can purchase “The Locket’s Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Locket’s Secret,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories