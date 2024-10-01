Earl A. Fiddler’s Newly Released "The Lap of the Gods" is a Captivating and Historical Drama
“The Lap of The Gods” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl A. Fiddler is an enthralling tale of intrigue, suspense, and historical drama set in the era of the rajahs in India, interwoven with profound life lessons and spiritual insights.
New York, NY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lap of The Gods”: a riveting and historically rich narrative. “The Lap of The Gods” is the creation of published author, Earl A. Fiddler, who was called by God to be a medical missionary to the lepers in India at the age of eighteen. After completing eight years of medical training and four years of seminary, he went to India and became the superintendent, doctor, and minister for twenty-seven years in a leper colony he established. His focus remained dedicated to his mission, which was to heal the sick and save the lost through the love and strength of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Fiddler shares, “The Lap of the Gods is rich in history and tells of a time gone by when the rajahs were the kings of the individual states of India. This book is filled with intrigue and suspense.
“This unforgettable tale of coups and corruption and deceit and murder leads the rajah Gopal Chand and his lovely young wife, Joyotee, into a life experience at the hands of those persons of their very own household that no one would ever want to journey through.
“There are many important life lessons woven into this book, because the writer was not only a doctor in India, but also a missionary, and this book reflects his wisdom, intelligence, and knowledge of human nature in a way the reader will never forget.”
The Lap of The Gods was written over a twenty-year period from 1947 to 1967 by Earl A. Fiddler. It was first typed and edited by his wife, Dorothy May Fiddler. After struggling for thirteen years with several unsuccessful attempts to publish the book, the writer and his beloved wife passed on, leaving it dormant for forty-five years. The author’s only daughter, Margaret Fiddler, rescued this masterly written Christian manuscript from the floor of her brother David’s garage where it was certain to be destroyed. She kept it safe for the next fifteen years. Finally, she joined forces with her remaining siblings, Stephen and Wesley Fiddler, which began the process that has finally brought this treasure to fruition.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earl A. Fiddler’s new book is an evocative exploration of human nature and divine providence set against the backdrop of historical India, offering readers a compelling and thought-provoking experience.
Consumers can purchase “The Lap of The Gods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lap of The Gods,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
