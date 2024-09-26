Daryl Langworthy’s Newly Released “Quilt of Many Verses” is an Uplifting Collection of Scripture-Based Reflections
“Quilt of Many Verses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daryl Langworthy is an inspiring compilation of Bible verses and spiritual wisdom, offering readers encouragement and guidance for everyday Christian living.
Meridian, ID, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Quilt of Many Verses”: a heartening collection of Bible-based reflections that encourages readers to seek comfort, guidance, and strength through scripture. “Quilt of Many Verses” is the creation of published author, Daryl Langworthy.
Langworthy shares, “Keep His commandments and live His will.
—Exodus 20:2–17
“Honor God and He will honor you.
—1 Samuel 2:30
“Be not overcome with evil, But overcome Evil with Good.
—Romans 12:21
“My fruit is better than Gold
—Proverbs 8:19
“Wisdom strengtheneth the Wise
—Ecclesiastes 7:19
“To everything there is a season. A time to be born, and a time to die
—Ecclesiastes 3:28
“Do not trust in Riches, but in God who giveth all things to enjoy,
—1 Timothy 6:17
“Let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light.
—Romans 13:12”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daryl Langworthy’s new book weaves together a rich tapestry of scriptural verses and reflections, offering readers a spiritual resource to deepen their relationship with God and live according to His word.
Consumers can purchase “Quilt of Many Verses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quilt of Many Verses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
