China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and Forecasts Amid China’s Trade Embargo,” recently published by The Information Network. A more detailed description of the report is published on Substack and accessed through their website.
“China dominates the production and processing of rare earth materials, controlling mining, refining, oxide separation, and magnet production,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “Efforts to diversify rare earth sources outside of China have been limited, as investment opportunity in sizable refineries for processing rare earth minerals is threatened by plummeting rare earth prices.”
“The supply for rare earth oxides and neodymium-praseodymium magnets, crucial for electric vehicles and renewable energy, is outpacing demand, preventing the need for strategic investments and supply chain diversification. As a result, MP Materials, Lynas Rare Earths and other leading rare earth companies have exhibited negative growth in the past 1-year period,” added Dr. Castellano.
