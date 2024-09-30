New from Ron Isaacs and Higher Ground Books & Media
Bridgewater, NJ, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Here Come the Seagulls!" by Ron Isaacs.
Each year on the first day of the Jewish New Year the Beth Judah folks gather at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest New Jersey for the service known as "Tashlich." In this ritual the congregants bring breadcrumbs (symbolizing one's sins) that are cast into the water. The Beth Judah folks are also invited to bring their pets to receive their annual New Year's blessing. Here Come the Seagulls is the true story of the seagulls swooping down to eat the bread on beautiful Sunset Lake.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 145 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages. His most recent books for Higher Ground Books and Media are Midnight the Holy Cow and I am a Little Dreidel. His coauthors for "Here Come the Seagulls!" are his son Zachary and his granddaughter Mimi. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Each year on the first day of the Jewish New Year the Beth Judah folks gather at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest New Jersey for the service known as "Tashlich." In this ritual the congregants bring breadcrumbs (symbolizing one's sins) that are cast into the water. The Beth Judah folks are also invited to bring their pets to receive their annual New Year's blessing. Here Come the Seagulls is the true story of the seagulls swooping down to eat the bread on beautiful Sunset Lake.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 145 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages. His most recent books for Higher Ground Books and Media are Midnight the Holy Cow and I am a Little Dreidel. His coauthors for "Here Come the Seagulls!" are his son Zachary and his granddaughter Mimi. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories