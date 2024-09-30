New from Yasmin S. Brown and Higher Ground Books & Media
McKeesport, PA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Hush" by Yasmin S. Brown.
This book was written to help others find their inner R.O.A.R. (Resilience, Overcome, Awareness, Restoration). Sharing your vulnerability with others is a scary place. As the saying goes, "What's done in the dark always comes to the light," Jesmyn Ward. Walk with Taquayasia (Ta-Quay-Asia) as she moves forward to her shine. Through facing the hard truth about her past, Taquayasia eventually found a new narrative for her story. Gaining her voice with wisdom and resilience. In this book, Taquayasia takes you into her mind to unlink the chains that challenged her. With the help of medical professionals and spiritual absolution freeing her to find forgiveness, self-love, and self-worth. Come with her as she teaches you steps to be silent no more.
Yasmin S Brown published her first book in 2018. She became an international bestselling co-author, poet, and owner of Power Her Forward Ltd. Brown is a cross-genre author. Yasmin utilizes literacy to encourage women to move forward in their R.O.A.R. (Restoration, Overcome, Awareness, Resilience). She is dedicated to advocating for women's mental health as a certified life coach and public speaker. She has learned to help others in life, business, and community.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
This book was written to help others find their inner R.O.A.R. (Resilience, Overcome, Awareness, Restoration). Sharing your vulnerability with others is a scary place. As the saying goes, "What's done in the dark always comes to the light," Jesmyn Ward. Walk with Taquayasia (Ta-Quay-Asia) as she moves forward to her shine. Through facing the hard truth about her past, Taquayasia eventually found a new narrative for her story. Gaining her voice with wisdom and resilience. In this book, Taquayasia takes you into her mind to unlink the chains that challenged her. With the help of medical professionals and spiritual absolution freeing her to find forgiveness, self-love, and self-worth. Come with her as she teaches you steps to be silent no more.
Yasmin S Brown published her first book in 2018. She became an international bestselling co-author, poet, and owner of Power Her Forward Ltd. Brown is a cross-genre author. Yasmin utilizes literacy to encourage women to move forward in their R.O.A.R. (Restoration, Overcome, Awareness, Resilience). She is dedicated to advocating for women's mental health as a certified life coach and public speaker. She has learned to help others in life, business, and community.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories