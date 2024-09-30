New from Terri Kozlowski and Higher Ground Books & Media
Woodstock, GA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Soul Solutions" by Terri Kozlowski.
Everybody is fearless, knows who they are, and what their purpose is from birth. But childhood can cause fear and sever ties to their true selves. Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, the first book in Terri's Soul Solution series, contains her first step toward recovery. The first step in any life journey is realizing that you have to embark on an alternative path. This comes through awareness. But the egoic mind uses fear, keeping people stuck and stagnant. Becoming present and aware, changing your perspective, and opening your soulful eyes are some steps Terri illustrates in this thought-provoking book.
Terri Kozlowski is a proud Native American warrior: Athabascan; Tlingit Tribe - Raven Clan. She learned to transcend the fear the egoic mind keeps bringing to the forefront of our lives which you can read about in her award-winning memoir, Raven Transcending Fear. You can find her online at www.TerriKozlowski.com.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Everybody is fearless, knows who they are, and what their purpose is from birth. But childhood can cause fear and sever ties to their true selves. Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, the first book in Terri's Soul Solution series, contains her first step toward recovery. The first step in any life journey is realizing that you have to embark on an alternative path. This comes through awareness. But the egoic mind uses fear, keeping people stuck and stagnant. Becoming present and aware, changing your perspective, and opening your soulful eyes are some steps Terri illustrates in this thought-provoking book.
Terri Kozlowski is a proud Native American warrior: Athabascan; Tlingit Tribe - Raven Clan. She learned to transcend the fear the egoic mind keeps bringing to the forefront of our lives which you can read about in her award-winning memoir, Raven Transcending Fear. You can find her online at www.TerriKozlowski.com.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories