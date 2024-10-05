Brighter Suns Releases New Track, Heads Held High
Alternative indie rock group, Brighter Suns, releasing new track, Heads Held High, on October 21, 2024.
San Francisco, CA, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Check out another new track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Heads Held High is a darker, slower song that leans on the strong musicianship and creative talents of the band. Its slightly eerie groove and dramatic tone carve out new territory for the trio.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and ever-clever bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
Live performance is a signature sound of the band as it draws from a wide spectrum of classic influences including King Crimson, Steely Dan, Tears for Fears, and The Police among others, while still producing something truly original.
When asked what's different about Brighter Suns, Barsky explains, "We take every strong song idea and infuse the energy and excitement of a live performance feel to each recorded tune. And as rhythm instrument players at heart, we emphasize groove, which for us, is always as important as lyrics and melodies."
Heads Held High pushes the envelope in combining strong melodies with less familiar beats.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following the 9/30/24 release Gee-Lane, Heads Held High will be released 10/21/24. The lyrics meet the mood of the groove, challenging what we display as ourselves as the opposite of what we are or deserve to be.
So enjoy the October season with this new track from Brighter Suns.
Listen pre-release here: https://on.soundcloud.com/ZzSd1LaSd2uxVADu8
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
Pre-release promo version of Heads Held High can be heard at: https://on.soundcloud.com/ZzSd1LaSd2uxVADu8
