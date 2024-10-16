WiSolar Secures US$9 Million Revolving Credit from China for Its "Climate Zero Initiative"
Johannesburg, South Africa, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce it has successfully secured $9 million in revolving credit from Chinese financial institutions to support its ambitious “Climate Zero Initiative." This initiative aims to deploy solar electricity across 10 Nigerian states, positively impacting over 2,600 households and businesses.
The “Climate Zero Initiative” is a significant step towards achieving sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria. By leveraging this substantial financial backing, WiSolar will enhance its efforts to provide clean, reliable, and affordable solar electricity to communities in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and Rivers state.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our Chinese partners,” said Tonye Irims, Founder and CEO of WiSolar. “This revolving credit facility will enable us to accelerate our mission of democratizing access to solar electricity, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering economic growth in Nigeria.”
WiSolar’s innovative approach includes the use of its hybrid prepaid solar electricity platform, WiGo, which simplifies the delivery of solar electricity and makes clean energy as accessible as home WiFi. This platform allows users to purchase prepaid solar electricity tokens, recharge remotely, and monitor their solar performance via a mobile app.
The “Climate Zero Initiative” is expected to significantly reduce the reliance on environmentally polluting fuel generators, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape in Nigeria. By impacting over 2,600 households and businesses, WiSolar is not only contributing to environmental sustainability but also enhancing the quality of life and economic opportunities for many Nigerians.
For more information about WiSolar and the “Climate Zero Initiative,” please visit www.wisolar.co.
Contact:
WiSolar Communications Team
Email: press@wisolar.co
Phone: +27 87 057 6616
For more information about WiSolar and the “Climate Zero Initiative,” please visit www.wisolar.co.
