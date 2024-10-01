Author Emory D. Lynn’s New Book, "Life After Death: Book One," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Teen Who, After Nearly Dying, Discovers He Has Extraordinary Power
Recent release “Life After Death: Book One” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emory D. Lynn centers around JC Merrick, a sixteen-year-old whose life is irrevocably changed after the tragic loss of his parents. After nearly dying himself, JC develops a remarkable gift for healing others, only to find himself chased by a group of assailants that want to put an end to his life for good.
New York, NY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emory D. Lynn, an avid reader, loving husband, and father of five who has worked as a mechanic, hard-rock miner, welder, truck driver, small business owner, regional manager for a specialty food manufacturer, and regional director of an international legacy nonprofit organization, has completed his new book, “Life After Death: Book One”: a thrilling story that follows JC Merrick, a sixteen-year-old boy whose life is forever changed after he develops the power of healing others shortly after the death of his parents, leading him down a dangerous path as mysterious agents set out to destroy him.
“The year is 1994,” writes Lynn. “JC Merrick is a sixteen-year-old boy whose life changes when his parents die in a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Seattle, Washington. As the sole beneficiary of his parents' generous life insurance policies and a very robust family investment portfolio, JC suddenly finds himself utterly alone. Regardless, he is determined to make his way in the world by honoring his parents and the legacy they created.
“Nine months after the death of his parents, JC drowns, and is pronounced dead by a team of doctors at Tacoma General Medical Center, who, thirty minutes later, discover JC is not dead, but in a very deep coma that lasts nearly a month. Finally, fully recovered from his coma, JC discovers that he apparently has the ability to heal injured animals by touching or holding them. Might he have this same gift of healing people?
“As JC explores this new chapter in his life and gradually comes to grips with the possibilities, he is attacked in his home, just outside Gig Harbor, Washington. Suddenly, there are unknown assailants intent on ending the life of JC Merrick. But, why? The mysterious forces gathering in his life and the death of his parents move toward deeper mysteries, darker discoveries, and unexpected events. Through all the twists and turns, JC is accompanied by his three closest friends, his mentor and attorney, his doctor, and a group of elite security specialists who all have a vital role to play in his life. The twists and turns, progress and setbacks, accomplishments and failures that become JC’s life would push most to run away and hide, or at least give in and give up. Young Merrick is made from much sterner stuff.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Emory D. Lynn’s enthralling tale promises encouragement, challenges, danger, and tragedy, serving as a beacon of hope to reveal just how blessed one can be even when they can’t realize it. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Life After Death: Book One” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling conclusion that will leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Life After Death: Book One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
