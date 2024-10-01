Author Emory D. Lynn’s New Book, "Life After Death: Book One," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Teen Who, After Nearly Dying, Discovers He Has Extraordinary Power

Recent release “Life After Death: Book One” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emory D. Lynn centers around JC Merrick, a sixteen-year-old whose life is irrevocably changed after the tragic loss of his parents. After nearly dying himself, JC develops a remarkable gift for healing others, only to find himself chased by a group of assailants that want to put an end to his life for good.