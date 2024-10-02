Author William Meiners (Wild Bill)’s New Book, "Hoghead: One Man's Life on the Railroad," Takes Readers on a Thrilling and Honest Account of Life as a Locomotive Engineer

Recent release “Hoghead: One Man's Life on the Railroad” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William Meiners (Wild Bill) shares the author’s personal experiences as a locomotive engineer that reveals the unfiltered reality of railroad life and invites readers to step into the engineer’s seat, exploring the exhilarating and often dangerous world of the railroad.