Author William Meiners (Wild Bill)’s New Book, "Hoghead: One Man's Life on the Railroad," Takes Readers on a Thrilling and Honest Account of Life as a Locomotive Engineer
Recent release “Hoghead: One Man's Life on the Railroad” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William Meiners (Wild Bill) shares the author’s personal experiences as a locomotive engineer that reveals the unfiltered reality of railroad life and invites readers to step into the engineer’s seat, exploring the exhilarating and often dangerous world of the railroad.
McCammon, ID, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Meiners (Wild Bill), a proud USAF veteran who was born and raised in Lund, Idaho, has completed his new book, “Hoghead: One Man's Life on the Railroad”: an exhilarating and candid look at life as a locomotive engineer that draws from the author’s own experiences to reveal the unvarnished truth about life on the railroad—both on and off duty.
“This is my experiences as a locomotive engineer at twenty-six years old,” writes Meiners. “This is what really took place on and off duty at the railroad, not by all railroaders. We partied hard and worked hard. We ran trains seventy miles per hour sometimes while drinking and drugging. We did things with locomotives, cars, and cabooses that people would think impossible unless you were in the yard or on the road doing it. Thanks to the Old Heads for teaching us how to do it. Thank you to the ‘suits’ for not watching us while we did it. Put yourself in the engineer’s seat and feel the excitement as I bring you out of the Wooley Valley Mine, controlling four locomotives and twenty-three thousand tons of phosphate. Last but not least, thank you to my wife, Claudia, for taking my hand and walking me into and through AA and helping me find my Higher Power that saved my life. Without AA, my Higher Power, and a great bunch of people, I would not be alive today. This is my life on the railroad.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, William Meiners (Wild Bill)’s enthralling memoir will captivate readers with its story of survival, transformation, and the realities faced by those who dedicate their lives to the railroad. Deeply personal and honest, “Hoghead: One Man’s Life on the Railroad” promises to resonate with anyone interested in the gritty, exhilarating world of locomotive engineering and the human spirit’s capacity for change.
Categories