Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby’s Newly Released "The Miracle Guard Dog" is a Touching True Story of a Little Dog’s Big Act of Service
“The Miracle Guard Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby is a heartwarming tale of loyalty and love, celebrating the bond between a dog and its owner as they face life’s challenges, including a battle with cystic fibrosis.
Crossville, TN, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Miracle Guard Dog”: a captivating and uplifting true story that shares a message of compassion for others with cystic fibrosis. “The Miracle Guard Dog” is the creation of published authors, Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby.
Linda Thompson holds a master’s degree in educational psychology. She began her career in education at Rutherford County Schools, where her husband was attending Middle Tennessee State University on a football scholarship. They relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where Linda taught at Georgia Avenue Elementary and was a school counselor at Fayette Ware High School in Summerville while Jim attended Memphis State Law School. After returning home to Crossville, Linda taught elementary and high school education and was an elementary and high school counselor.
She and Jim were blessed with one son, Virgil, and two grandsons, Virgil and Landon. They live in Crossville, where Jim practices law. Jim and Linda have a Pentecostal background and are members of Central Baptist Church.
Mary Hamby was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and currently resides in Crossville, Tennessee. After graduating from Tennessee Tech University, she had a long career as an elementary and middle school educator and school counselor. She was happily married to Steve, her high school sweetheart for thirty-two years. She is an avid reader as well as a collector of children’s books. Her faith, love of children, and reading were her inspiration for coauthoring The Miracle Guard Dog with Linda, her best friend since second grade.
They shared the love and joy that was brought into their lives by Virgil’s presence. He taught them by example the meaning of true unshakable faith.
Thompson and Hamby share, “The Miracle Guard Dog will appeal to people of all ages. It is Virgil’s true story.
“It holds hopes, dreams, and miracles inside its pages. Fancy’s actions to save Virgil are a wonderful way to introduce and reinforce dedication and loyalty.
“Virgil had a long way to go and a short time to get there. Perseverance and faith shines through as Virgil makes his way to the hospital and a long recovery.
“Fancy, the miniature pug, and Virgil enjoyed exciting and fun-filled adventures while living in a beautiful loft above the Tennessee Theatre. They make friends with many children that skate, play games, and love visiting the concession stand at Virgil’s roller skating rink, where the good times roll.
“Christmas turns into an extra special day for Virgil and his miracle dog, Fancy.
“An uplifting book for all seasons! Without the actions of Fancy, Virgil would not have had the time needed to set an example that would help save others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby’s new book is a heartwarming narrative that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Miracle Guard Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Miracle Guard Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda Thompson holds a master’s degree in educational psychology. She began her career in education at Rutherford County Schools, where her husband was attending Middle Tennessee State University on a football scholarship. They relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where Linda taught at Georgia Avenue Elementary and was a school counselor at Fayette Ware High School in Summerville while Jim attended Memphis State Law School. After returning home to Crossville, Linda taught elementary and high school education and was an elementary and high school counselor.
She and Jim were blessed with one son, Virgil, and two grandsons, Virgil and Landon. They live in Crossville, where Jim practices law. Jim and Linda have a Pentecostal background and are members of Central Baptist Church.
Mary Hamby was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and currently resides in Crossville, Tennessee. After graduating from Tennessee Tech University, she had a long career as an elementary and middle school educator and school counselor. She was happily married to Steve, her high school sweetheart for thirty-two years. She is an avid reader as well as a collector of children’s books. Her faith, love of children, and reading were her inspiration for coauthoring The Miracle Guard Dog with Linda, her best friend since second grade.
They shared the love and joy that was brought into their lives by Virgil’s presence. He taught them by example the meaning of true unshakable faith.
Thompson and Hamby share, “The Miracle Guard Dog will appeal to people of all ages. It is Virgil’s true story.
“It holds hopes, dreams, and miracles inside its pages. Fancy’s actions to save Virgil are a wonderful way to introduce and reinforce dedication and loyalty.
“Virgil had a long way to go and a short time to get there. Perseverance and faith shines through as Virgil makes his way to the hospital and a long recovery.
“Fancy, the miniature pug, and Virgil enjoyed exciting and fun-filled adventures while living in a beautiful loft above the Tennessee Theatre. They make friends with many children that skate, play games, and love visiting the concession stand at Virgil’s roller skating rink, where the good times roll.
“Christmas turns into an extra special day for Virgil and his miracle dog, Fancy.
“An uplifting book for all seasons! Without the actions of Fancy, Virgil would not have had the time needed to set an example that would help save others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby’s new book is a heartwarming narrative that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Miracle Guard Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Miracle Guard Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories