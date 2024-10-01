Readers' Favorite Announces Its 2024 International Book Award Contest Results
Readers' Favorite is proud to announce the winners of their 2024 International Book Award Contest, which consisted of thousands of entries in over 150 genres from all over the world.
Louisville, KY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet and are fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
In addition to reviewing for some of the biggest names in the literary industry, as well as the first-time independent author, they host a respected award contest which receives thousands of entries from all over the world. Because of their large submission numbers, they are able to break down their contest into 150+ genres, where each genre is judged separately, ensuring authors only compete against books in their specific genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. Their contest attracts submissions from independent authors and small publishers, to publishing giants and celebrity authors.
Over the years, Readers' Favorite has caught the eye of industry leaders who have graciously offered to support their contest by providing services free of charge. Readers' Favorite contestants have a chance for the opportunity to have their book made into a movie or TV show, to be published by a multi award-winning publisher, to be represented by a renowned publicist, and to be represented by a respected literary agency. In addition, all authors are automatically entered to win one of more than 270 prizes worth a combined total of $125,000 just by entering the Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest.
Please visit https://readersfavorite.com/2024-award-contest-winners.htm to view all of this year's award-winning books. Each award winner features reviews and detailed information about the author, including contact information. Most authors offer free copies of their book to schools, libraries and charities.
In addition to reviewing for some of the biggest names in the literary industry, as well as the first-time independent author, they host a respected award contest which receives thousands of entries from all over the world. Because of their large submission numbers, they are able to break down their contest into 150+ genres, where each genre is judged separately, ensuring authors only compete against books in their specific genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. Their contest attracts submissions from independent authors and small publishers, to publishing giants and celebrity authors.
Over the years, Readers' Favorite has caught the eye of industry leaders who have graciously offered to support their contest by providing services free of charge. Readers' Favorite contestants have a chance for the opportunity to have their book made into a movie or TV show, to be published by a multi award-winning publisher, to be represented by a renowned publicist, and to be represented by a respected literary agency. In addition, all authors are automatically entered to win one of more than 270 prizes worth a combined total of $125,000 just by entering the Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest.
Please visit https://readersfavorite.com/2024-award-contest-winners.htm to view all of this year's award-winning books. Each award winner features reviews and detailed information about the author, including contact information. Most authors offer free copies of their book to schools, libraries and charities.
Contact
Readers' FavoriteContact
James Ventrillo
1-800-737-3843
https://readersfavorite.com
James Ventrillo
1-800-737-3843
https://readersfavorite.com
Categories