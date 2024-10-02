Wendell Stanley’s Newly Released "The Green Vase" is a Heartfelt Journey Through Love, Mystery, and Timeless Connections
“The Green Vase” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendell Stanley is an emotionally rich tale following the journey of an antique green vase as it intertwines with three love stories across a hundred years, blending romance, mystery, and the charm of small-town life.
Powderly, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Green Vase”: a captivating romantic fiction. “The Green Vase” is the creation of published author, Wendell Stanley, who is retired with his wife of forty-nine years and their sheepadoodle Checkers. They both are seventh generation Texans and reside outside of Paris (Texas).They enjoy traveling and are looking forward to visiting the last few of the remaining fifty states. His daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren are two hours away, and they are the joy of their lives.
Stanley shares, “This book centers around the incredible journey of an antique green vase, which over the span of a hundred years is part of three love stories and a touch of mystery. The lovely town of Georgetown and its colorful characters will draw you into emotions of laughter, tears, and joy. You will finish wanting more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendell Stanley’s new book is a moving exploration of how objects can carry meaning and connect people across time and generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Green Vase” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Green Vase,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
