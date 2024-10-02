Paul Peresich’s Newly Released “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” is an Insightful and Empowering Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Peresich is a profound exploration of the nature of faith, offering practical guidance on how to harness and apply the faith of God in everyday life.
Gulfport, MS, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.”: a transformative and perceptive exploration of faith. “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” is the creation of published author, Paul Peresich, the founder and senior minister of the Mission Church and Training Center in Saucier, Mississippi.
Peresich shares, “Adam could have used electricity had he known the principles that govern it: how to obtain it, store it, direct it, and release it. Faith, God’s faith, is what created electricity—and not just electricity, but everything in existence as we know it. Contained within this book are the principles necessary to understand how to obtain faith—God’s faith—and how to maintain a high level of His faith within your heart. This book will give you an understanding of how to direct your faith and release it to please God by using faith in your own life and to help others. You will discover
“· faith is more than a religious term,
· what exactly is faith,
· how to obtain faith,
· how to keep faith at a proper level for maximum results,
· why you must have faith and be willing and able to use it to please God,
· many scriptural examples of God Himself using His faith,
· scriptural examples of men using the faith of God to change situations and even eras,
· scriptural examples of Jesus, using the faith of God, while acknowledging when people he ministered to used faith to change their own lives without even knowing it,
· the different levels of faith,
· that faith—God’s faith—is available for you to use with purpose,
· that faith—God’s faith—is what is being used right now to hold existence together as we know it, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Peresich’s new book is a comprehensive guide for those seeking to deepen their spiritual understanding and effectively utilize faith in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peresich shares, “Adam could have used electricity had he known the principles that govern it: how to obtain it, store it, direct it, and release it. Faith, God’s faith, is what created electricity—and not just electricity, but everything in existence as we know it. Contained within this book are the principles necessary to understand how to obtain faith—God’s faith—and how to maintain a high level of His faith within your heart. This book will give you an understanding of how to direct your faith and release it to please God by using faith in your own life and to help others. You will discover
“· faith is more than a religious term,
· what exactly is faith,
· how to obtain faith,
· how to keep faith at a proper level for maximum results,
· why you must have faith and be willing and able to use it to please God,
· many scriptural examples of God Himself using His faith,
· scriptural examples of men using the faith of God to change situations and even eras,
· scriptural examples of Jesus, using the faith of God, while acknowledging when people he ministered to used faith to change their own lives without even knowing it,
· the different levels of faith,
· that faith—God’s faith—is available for you to use with purpose,
· that faith—God’s faith—is what is being used right now to hold existence together as we know it, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Peresich’s new book is a comprehensive guide for those seeking to deepen their spiritual understanding and effectively utilize faith in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith, What Is It?: Unlocking the code of the faith of God and how to use it.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories