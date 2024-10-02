Shawn Wells’s Newly Released “From the Jar of Blessings” is a Heartwarming Collection of Inspirational Reflections

“From the Jar of Blessings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn Wells is a touching compilation of 270 blessings and inspirational quotes gathered over eleven years. Each entry, originally shared by family and friends, is accompanied by Shawn’s personal reflections, offering readers a heartfelt perspective on gratitude, kindness, and the everyday miracles that enrich our lives.