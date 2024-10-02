Tom Spio’s Newly Released “The Fall of Man, the Law and the Prophets, and the Life-Giving Spirit” is a Profound and Insightful Theological Exploration
“The Fall of Man, the Law and the Prophets, and the Life-Giving Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Spio is a compelling examination of God’s divine plan for humanity, exploring themes of creation, fall, redemption, and the transformative power of the Holy Spirit.
Minneapolis, MN, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Fall of Man, the Law and the Prophets, and the Life-Giving Spirit,” a deeply thoughtful and spiritually enriching book that delves into the profound mysteries of God's plan for humanity, is the creation of published author, Tom Spio.
Spio shares, “This book has a divine revelation of the word of God’s plan and purpose for the corporate man as His counterpart. God desired in eternity past to create a corporate man in His image and likeness and have him to rule and reign on earth over all His creation, including His enemy, Satan, who is sin, evil, and death. Satan rebelled against God and corrupted the earth with sin, evil, and death. The created corporate man, Adam, fell and was corrupted with the very nature of Satan, which was sin, evil, and death. Man, due to his sinful nature, segregated himself from God.
“God found Adam and Eve, his wife, in their fallen state in the garden with Satan, and God preached the gospel of salvation to them and eternal judgment to Satan and his seed (Genesis 3:14–15). God in Christ incarnated to become man, the last Adam and the second man to redeem man and restored man into Himself by the life-giving Spirit, imparting into man as divine life and life supply. The regeneration of man through the death, resurrection, and the ascension of Christ brought man into the new creation of God in the Spirit.
“Christ came to indwell man through His death and resurrection to live His divine life in man on this corrupt and evil world. There are revelations in the book that, by the indwelling Spirit of Christ, will express Himself in your daily living by the divine life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Spio’s new book offers readers an insightful journey through the essential elements of Christian faith, with revelations that encourage a deeper understanding and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Fall of Man, the Law and the Prophets, and the Life-Giving Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fall of Man, the Law and the Prophets, and the Life-Giving Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
