Charles Donohoe’s Newly Released “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” is a Captivating and In-Depth Biblical Exploration
“DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Donohoe is a comprehensive and insightful retelling that delves into the iconic biblical story of David and Goliath, exploring the historical, cultural, and spiritual contexts surrounding this epic confrontation.
Temple, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events”: a fascinating exploration of one of the Bible's most famous stories. “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” is the creation of published author, Charles Donohoe, who taught and coached in public schools for thirty-four years and raised four children with his wife of fifty-one years.
Donohoe shares, “I have had a hard time coming up with a title for my project. The story is about David and Goliath, it's about David, it's about David and Saul, it about the Israelites and their relationship with God, and so much more.
“I wanted to tell the backstory of this events surrounding the battle and what led up to these two nations in a valley staring at each other for forty days and nights and then a young boy takes control and does God's will. I wanted to answer questions that at first, I didn't think I would find the answers but in the end of believe I did. So, how does a title fulfill all of those requirements? Well I don't know! And I don't know if I did but maybe it will catch your eye and you can benefit from the book as I have.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Donohoe’s new book provides readers with a deeper understanding of the David and Goliath narrative, shedding light on the broader historical and theological significance of the events.
Consumers can purchase “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
