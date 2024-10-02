Charles Donohoe’s Newly Released “DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” is a Captivating and In-Depth Biblical Exploration

“DAVID AND GOLIATH: The Chronicles of Their Story and Related Events” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Donohoe is a comprehensive and insightful retelling that delves into the iconic biblical story of David and Goliath, exploring the historical, cultural, and spiritual contexts surrounding this epic confrontation.