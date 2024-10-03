Malik Nicholson’s Newly Released “NDE The Power Gift and Curse” is a Compelling and Raw Spiritual Memoir

“NDE The Power Gift and Curse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malik Nicholson is a gripping and introspective account of the author’s near-death experience and its profound impact on his life, revealing the dual nature of the extraordinary gift and curse that came with it. The book delves into themes of faith, personal transformation, and the struggles of discerning the truth in a world filled with both divine and worldly challenges.