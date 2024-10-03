Malik Nicholson’s Newly Released “NDE The Power Gift and Curse” is a Compelling and Raw Spiritual Memoir
“NDE The Power Gift and Curse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malik Nicholson is a gripping and introspective account of the author’s near-death experience and its profound impact on his life, revealing the dual nature of the extraordinary gift and curse that came with it. The book delves into themes of faith, personal transformation, and the struggles of discerning the truth in a world filled with both divine and worldly challenges.
New York, NY, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “NDE The Power Gift and Curse”: an unflinchingly honest memoir that explores the life-changing aftermath of a near-death experience. “NDE The Power Gift and Curse” is the creation of published author, Malik Nicholson, an independent entrepreneur and music artist. He has collaborated with many music artists and designs clothes and sneakers. He’s a media manager for President Trump and works with urban city youth through his program My Brother’s Keeper (MBK).
Nicholson shares, “NDE (near-death experience)—the power gift and curse, comes with a price. I was able to detect and pick up on a lot of things. I was able to discern people better, and it can hurt knowing what they are all about. That’s the curse of it. It comes with good and bad, so this book will enlighten you on the gifts of the Lord. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malik Nicholson’s new book is a deeply personal narrative that offers readers an inside look at the spiritual battles and insights gained through his near-death experience, ultimately inspiring a renewed faith in God’s purpose.
Consumers can purchase “NDE The Power Gift and Curse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NDE The Power Gift and Curse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
