Timothy Martyn and Barbara Miller’s New Book, "Service Dog Skills Faster," Presents a Groundbreaking Method to Accelerate Learning and Enhance Canine Performance
Frenchtown, MT, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Timothy Martyn and his aunt, Barbara Miller, who perfected faster methods in dog training through Karosel Service Dogs, have completed their most recent book, “Service Dog Skills Faster”: a transformative guide that presents a pioneering approach to train service dogs that is designed to reduce training time and improve outcomes.
“This book and method are about showing a dog a concept, starting with the first step, which we call the base step,” writes Martyn and Miller. “Showing the dog what tools nature gave it—teeth, nose, paws, and their smell—is the first step. Then show the dog the little steps leading to the task. Going up and down, the idea steps like concept spiraling, using the number three for the smallest number you can remember, like chunking, and using tools to insert to help the dog learn better, like scaffolding tools. Using it all like a foraging puzzle, they can figure out the task for themselves.
“The best thing is that even though this is a tough method for the trainer to learn, it’s the easiest and fastest for the dog. When done correctly, a smart dog can learn a skill in ten minutes, something that can take many months with conditioning. Even a dumb dog that wants to work can almost always learn in three sessions, maybe lasting up to an hour each. The dog is not burnt out and does longer sessions often when it’s working for itself, solving a puzzle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Martyn and Barbara Miller’s book will help others to streamline the training process for service dogs, ultimately reducing the time required for people with disabilities to obtain a well-trained service animal. By improving the efficiency of training, Martyn and Miller hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals who rely on service dogs for daily assistance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Service Dog Skills Faster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book and method are about showing a dog a concept, starting with the first step, which we call the base step,” writes Martyn and Miller. “Showing the dog what tools nature gave it—teeth, nose, paws, and their smell—is the first step. Then show the dog the little steps leading to the task. Going up and down, the idea steps like concept spiraling, using the number three for the smallest number you can remember, like chunking, and using tools to insert to help the dog learn better, like scaffolding tools. Using it all like a foraging puzzle, they can figure out the task for themselves.
“The best thing is that even though this is a tough method for the trainer to learn, it’s the easiest and fastest for the dog. When done correctly, a smart dog can learn a skill in ten minutes, something that can take many months with conditioning. Even a dumb dog that wants to work can almost always learn in three sessions, maybe lasting up to an hour each. The dog is not burnt out and does longer sessions often when it’s working for itself, solving a puzzle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Martyn and Barbara Miller’s book will help others to streamline the training process for service dogs, ultimately reducing the time required for people with disabilities to obtain a well-trained service animal. By improving the efficiency of training, Martyn and Miller hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals who rely on service dogs for daily assistance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Service Dog Skills Faster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories