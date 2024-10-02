Author C.A.T.Z’s New Book, “How They Met,” is a Heartfelt Story That Centers Around Two Possums Who Meet at a Party by Chance and Soon Begin Building a Life Together

Recent release “How They Met” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.A.T.Z is a delightful and charming tale inspired by the true story of how the author and his wife met that follows two possums who fall madly for each other after meeting at a party. After dating for a while, Mr. Possum works up the courage to ask Mrs. Possum to marry him and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.