Author C.A.T.Z’s New Book, “How They Met,” is a Heartfelt Story That Centers Around Two Possums Who Meet at a Party by Chance and Soon Begin Building a Life Together
Recent release “How They Met” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.A.T.Z is a delightful and charming tale inspired by the true story of how the author and his wife met that follows two possums who fall madly for each other after meeting at a party. After dating for a while, Mr. Possum works up the courage to ask Mrs. Possum to marry him and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.
New York, NY, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C.A.T.Z has completed his new book, “How They Met”: an adorable tribute to love, family, and adventure that draws inspiration from the author’s real-life romance with his wife to present an enchanting tale of two possums whose love story mirrors his own.
“This story that I have written is a glimpse into my family’s adventures,” shares C.A.T.Z. “This book in particular is about how my wife and I met. Every detail that I have put in the story is true from meeting at a party to her making long drives after work to come see me. In fact, we did spend countless hours on the phone after we both were off work. The feelings Mr. Possum felt about Mrs. Possum depict the way she made me feel on our first encounter.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C.A.T.Z’s riveting tale will provide readers with glimpses of the profound impact the love of Mrs. Possum has on Mr. Possum, helping him to change and grow. With colorful illustrations to help bring C.A.T.Z.’s tale to life, “How They Met” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, reminding them of the transformative power that love can have.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “How They Met” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
