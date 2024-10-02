Author John G. Willis’ New Book, "Boating on the River Styx," is a Collection of Poetry That the Author Has Written Across a Variety of Subjects
Recent release “Boating on the River Styx” from Newman Springs Publishing author John G. Willis is the author’s extensive poetry ranging from bawdy subjects to inspirational and even esoteric and political.
Hixson, TN, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John G. Willis, a well-educated retired teacher, has completed his new book, “Boating on the River Styx”: a poetry collection that takes readers along on a journey to hades as he shows off a variety of subject matters, from the sexual desires of man to conversations about faith, and self-reflective journal entries.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John G. Willis’ extensive assortment is not for everyone, primarily because of some of the more sensitive subject matters that take place within it, but at the same time this may be the perfect read for others, helping to bring understanding of mental illness and sexual problems of the protagonist or just clarity of poetic philosophy.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Boating on the River Styx” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
