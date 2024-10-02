Authors Edward Deroche and Diane Johnson’s Book, "Your Class as a Character Education Community," Offers Resources to Help Educators Foster Positive Classroom Communities
Recent release “Your Class as a Character Education Community” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Edward DeRoche and Diane Johnson is based on the traits and virtues recommended and promoted by many national and international character education organizations and will be found as the framework for schools and school districts across the US.
San Diego, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward DeRoche and Diane Johnson have completed their new book, “Your Class as a Character Education Community”: a dynamic work that presents strategies, activities, projects, and lessons that help educators create “communities of character” in their classrooms.
Edward DeRoche, MA, MS, PhD, was an elementary and middle school teacher and principal, a public-school board member, a member of two private high school boards, a professor, program evaluator, student adviser, teacher trainer, and University of San Diego’s School of Education dean.
DeRoche was a past president of the California Association of Teacher Educators and a member of the National Commission on Character Education. Currently, he is the Director of the Character Education Resource Center in the School of Leadership and Education Sciences at the University of San Diego.
He is a consultant, evaluator, author, teacher trainer, and a recipient of several awards including the “Sanford N. McDonald Award for Lifetime Achievement in Character Education” from character.org, the University of San Diego’s School of Education’s “Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award,” and The San Diego Union-Tribune’s “Educator of the Year Award.”
Diane Johnson, BS (K–8), MA, has for the past thirty-one years been an integral part of teaching elementary and middle school in Connecticut.
She has been an active participant in the Best Training Mentor Program and the Anti-Bullying Harassment Committee. Johnson was involved with the Connecticut Assets-Character Education, cochaired South School Character Education, and headed up the KICS-Kids in Community Service program. As an adjunct professor, she taught two graduate classes focused on character education and multiple intelligences. She presented at the ASCD conference in Baltimore on multiple intelligences.
Johnson also created and implemented a student council program for an elementary school. One rewarding experience was developing and participating in an inner-city book collection for first graders.
With a teacher from the high school, they developed a writing mentor program. Each year, they would arrange time for the high school seniors and third graders to write published poetry, nonfiction books, and fiction stories.
Many of the seniors and third graders won writing awards statewide and nationally.
She managed to have time to get three master’s and raise two children.
The authors discuss who can benefit from reading this book, sharing, “It is for undergraduate and graduate students in training to be teachers, counselors, and administrators looking for ideas and resources to teach, model, and assess character education initiatives in classrooms, schools, and the community. It is for parents and caregivers, community leaders, and volunteers who serve and educate children and youth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edward DeRoche and Diane Johnson’s useful work is ideal for educators seeking to optimize their classroom communities.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Your Class as a Character Education Community” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
