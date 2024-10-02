Author Troy B. Clerk’s New Book, “Advancing on the Kingdom of Darkness with Power,” is an Essential Manual for Those Seeking Spiritual Victory in These Tumultuous Times

Recent release “Advancing on the Kingdom of Darkness with Power” from Covenant Books author Troy B. Clerk offers a profound guide for spiritual warfare, grounded in biblical prophecy from Matthew 24. With a focus on dismantling the demonic hierarchy and equipping Christians for end-time battles, Clerk provides strategic insights to help believers confront and overcome the forces of darkness.