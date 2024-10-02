Author Arlene Ho’s New Book, "Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Constantly Begins New Activities But Abandons Them When They Get Difficult
Recent release “Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!” from Covenant Books author Arlene Ho follows the spirited and adventurous Ellie as she dives into a variety of activities, from horseback riding to ice skating. As Ellie explores her many interests and swiftly abandons each new hobby, her mother wonders if she will ever settle on one.
Pleasanton, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arlene Ho, a California licensed and board-certified speech-language pathologist with the American Speech-Language Hearing Association, has completed her new book, “Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!”: a delightful new story that introduces readers to Ellie, a vibrant and adventurous young girl whose enthusiasm for trying new things brings both joy and challenges to her family.
After studying sociology as an undergraduate at UCLA, author Arlene Ho earned a master’s degree in public health at USC, followed by another master’s degree in speech-language and hearing sciences from SDSU. Arlene has spent most of her career dedicated to the service of diagnosing and serving young children with a myriad of special needs disorders, including nonverbal children who were severely handicapped to children with autism spectrum disorder. It was these experiences and becoming a mother that took her on the journey of wanting to write children’s books that are fun and inspire parents, educators, and children alike.
“Ellie is a carefree, adventurous, young girl who is excited to try all that the world has to offer…and she tries to try it all even if it drives her mother crazy,” writes Arlene. “Ellie is fascinated by the various day-to-day activities she sees in her community and life and is inspired to try horseback riding, art, swimming, gymnastics, dance, and ice skating. However, her mother continually wonders if Ellie will ever find an activity that she will want to stick with.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arlene Ho’s new book is a celebration of childhood enthusiasm and the excitement of trying new things that will help to encourage young readers to embrace their passions and stick with them in order to improve. With colorful artwork to help bring Arlene’s story to life, “Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!” is sure to captivate young readers and inspire them to embrace their own adventurous spirit while navigating a personal journey of self-discovery.
Readers can purchase “Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
