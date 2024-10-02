Author Arlene Ho’s New Book, "Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Constantly Begins New Activities But Abandons Them When They Get Difficult

Recent release “Ellie, Make Up Your Mind!” from Covenant Books author Arlene Ho follows the spirited and adventurous Ellie as she dives into a variety of activities, from horseback riding to ice skating. As Ellie explores her many interests and swiftly abandons each new hobby, her mother wonders if she will ever settle on one.