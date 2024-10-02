Author Steven Persen’s New Book, "Fleeing Owen Sound," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Misfit’s Journey Leading Him on a Path of Self-Discovery and Courage

Recent release “Fleeing Owen Sound” from Covenant Books author Steven Persen thrusts readers into a high-stakes world of espionage and danger as they follow Winston, a misfit in a frontier town who must outrun not just physical threats but also confront his own fears as he discovers the true meaning of courage amidst a web of international intrigue.