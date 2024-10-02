Author Steven Persen’s New Book, "Fleeing Owen Sound," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Misfit’s Journey Leading Him on a Path of Self-Discovery and Courage
Recent release “Fleeing Owen Sound” from Covenant Books author Steven Persen thrusts readers into a high-stakes world of espionage and danger as they follow Winston, a misfit in a frontier town who must outrun not just physical threats but also confront his own fears as he discovers the true meaning of courage amidst a web of international intrigue.
Kettering, OH, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven Persen, a loving husband of thirty-five years as well as a father and grandfather who has enjoyed a successful career in business management, working for both small-family and multibillion-dollar businesses, has completed his new book, “Fleeing Owen Sound”: an electrifying tale that combines heart-pounding suspense with a deep exploration of courage and survival, set against the backdrop of a gritty frontier town.
“Winston was a man who was unlikely to win a foot race, yet that didn’t stop him from becoming a world-class runner—from his problems,” writes Persen.
“In a frontier town full of tough men, he was a misfit, and he knew it. To make matters worse, some of those tough men were out to get him. He knew that too. What he didn’t know was that running away this time wouldn’t be easy, as trouble and even death itself are chasing after him.
“Espionage, international counterfeiting, murder, greed, pride, and misguided patriotism—all collide with explosive results as Winston discovers the true meaning of courage and learns to fight back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Persen’s new book masterfully intertwines elements of suspense and adventure as Winston’s journey unfolds against a backdrop of global intrigue and personal struggle. With its richly drawn characters and relentless pace, “Fleeing Owen Sound” delves into the essence of bravery and the strength found in facing one's fears, offering readers both an adrenaline-charged plot and a compelling exploration of human spirit.
Readers can purchase “Fleeing Owen Sound” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
