Author William Cottringer’s New Book, “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not,” is a Life-Affirming Guide to Happiness Through Poetry and Wisdom

Recent release “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not” from Covenant Books author William Cottringer offers readers an engaging collection of free-verse poems and photographs that presents a humorous and insightful guide to finding happiness, success, and contentment through graceful living, clear reality perception, and effective problem-solving.