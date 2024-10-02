Author William Cottringer’s New Book, “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not,” is a Life-Affirming Guide to Happiness Through Poetry and Wisdom
Recent release “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not” from Covenant Books author William Cottringer offers readers an engaging collection of free-verse poems and photographs that presents a humorous and insightful guide to finding happiness, success, and contentment through graceful living, clear reality perception, and effective problem-solving.
North Bend, WA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Cottringer, a veteran of the US Air Force who spent fifty years working in law-enforcement, corrections, mental-health, college-teaching, building-maintenance, and private-security careers, has completed his new book, “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not”: a captivating work that combines clever free-verse poetry with thought-provoking photographs to encapsulate seven essential life lessons that promise to guide readers toward greater happiness, success, and personal fulfillment.
After beginning his distinguished career as an air policeman in the US Air Force, author William Cottringer pursued advanced degrees in psychology, counseling, and organizational development under the GI Bill, eventually spending fifty years in diverse roles including law enforcement, corrections, mental health, and college teaching. After retiring as EVP of Cascade Security Companies, Bill furthered his education with a postdoctoral certificate in human capital leadership. He now serves on multiple boards, including those focused on human trafficking and community advisory roles, while continuing his practice in sport psychology and business consulting, alongside hobbies such as photography, arts and crafts, gardening, hiking, and fitness.
“For years, I have been writing articles and books on general self-development topics such as happiness, motivation, personal growth, success, self-actualization, and such, but it always seems that I like to write way too many words—long overcomplicated sentences, rambling paragraphs—and I would even lose my own place in editing the pages of words,” writes Cottringer.
The author continues, “My real mission in life has been to wrap my arms around the mounting chaos, monumental overload, and instantaneous speed of change that are burying us all and manage to simplify it into something that says what needs to be heard with as few words as possible. I have found that the more words I use to eliminate confusion, the more confusion I create. I have also found that the more I know, the less I have to say.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William Cottringer’s new book is infused with the author’s poetic humor and lighthearted yet profound perspective, making it both a source of enjoyment and a practical guide. Reflective and deeply personal, “Reality Repair Rx +” offers readers a chance to avoid common pitfalls and embrace life’s true essence with clarity and grace. Whether you’re seeking to solve problems, manage stress, or simply gain a new perspective on life, Cottringer’s wisdom and wit provide a valuable resource for personal development.
Readers can purchase “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
