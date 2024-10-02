Author Sue Potter’s New Book, “Making The Choice That Saves Your Life,” is an Inspiring Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Journey to a Life of Freedom
Recent release “Making The Choice That Saves Your Life” from Covenant Books author Sue Potter details the author’s courageous escape from the horrors of war and an abusive relationship. This inspiring story follows her journey from a troubled past to a life of freedom and accomplishment, including finding love, riding motorcycles, becoming a paralegal, and exploring the world in an RV.
New York, NY, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sue Potter, a former nun and missionary, has completed her new book, “Making The Choice That Saves Your Life”: a gripping memoir that shares the author’s complete escape from the horrors of war and abuse, and how she learned to start afresh and live a totally free and accomplished life.
In “Making The Choice That Saves Your Life,” Sue Potter recounts her harrowing escape from the ravages of war and a deeply abusive relationship, taking readers on a poignant journey through her turbulent past and her brave decision to start anew. After freeing herself from the constraints of her past, Potter reveals her full life of adventure and achievement, including marrying the love of her life, embracing the thrill of motorcycle riding, pursuing a career as a paralegal, and eventually retiring to explore the world in an RV.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Potter’s new book is a thrilling tale about the power of making life-changing decisions and embracing the possibilities that come with a fresh start. Through sharing her story, Potter hopes her memoir will serve as a beacon of hope for anyone facing adversity, illustrating that it is possible to turn one’s life around and achieve personal dreams no matter how insurmountable the obstacles may seem.
Readers can purchase “Making The Choice That Saves Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
