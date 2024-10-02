Author Dale Mouser’s New Book, "Soul-Jacked," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Thriller That Unveils a Chilling Tale of Ghostly Revenge and Political Corruption
Recent release “Soul-Jacked” from Page Publishing author Dale Mouser centers around Professor Grayson Lane, who awakens from a coma to find himself haunted by the vengeful ghost of Sophia Cruz. As Sophia seeks retribution for her murder at the hands of her husband, Grayson becomes entangled in a web of political intrigue and supernatural menace.
Lubbock, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dale Mouser, a graduate of Texas Tech University who resides in West Texas with his wife, two golden retrievers, and a spoiled cat, has completed his new book, “Soul-Jacked”: an electrifying novel that combines elements of supernatural horror with political drama to deliver a riveting narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
“Awakening from a coma, University of New Mexico’s professor, Grayson Lane, finds himself in a living nightmare when the ghost of Sophia Cruz begins using him to accomplish her revenge on those who have betrayed her,” writes Mouser.
“Sophia’s fatal brain injury occurred as a result of her husband, New Mexico’s State Senator Domingo ‘Dom’ Cruz, deliberately pushing her down the staircase of their Santa Fe home. Dom sets his lecherous eyes on Zuri O’Dell, Grayson’s lover. She is a talented potter and also a nominee for the lucrative Domingo and Sophia Cruz Endowment of the Arts Award. But when Zuri rejects Dom’s sex for-success offer, he won’t take no for an answer and uses his political power to exhort Zuri with Grayson’s professorship.
“Bewildered by his newly acquired poltergeist, Grayson seeks the help of the university’s parapsychologist, Dr. Jordon Prothro. And when Zuri pleads for Prothro’s help, he enlists Tate Edwards, a PI with a ghost of his own, to help Zuri break free of Dom’s control. But none of the characters are prepared for the events that unfold when Sophia’s ghost begins to enforce her revenge.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dale Mouser’s enthralling tale explores themes of betrayal, justice, and the interplay between the supernatural and human motives. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Soul-Jacked” offers a chilling blend of ghostly intrigue and political scandal that is sure to delight readers, leaving them guessing with each turn of the page right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Soul-Jacked” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
