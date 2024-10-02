Author Dale Mouser’s New Book, "Soul-Jacked," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Thriller That Unveils a Chilling Tale of Ghostly Revenge and Political Corruption

Recent release “Soul-Jacked” from Page Publishing author Dale Mouser centers around Professor Grayson Lane, who awakens from a coma to find himself haunted by the vengeful ghost of Sophia Cruz. As Sophia seeks retribution for her murder at the hands of her husband, Grayson becomes entangled in a web of political intrigue and supernatural menace.