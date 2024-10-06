Mosaics Fine Art Festival Selects Best of Show Winner
Artist Ann Kathryn Kehoe awarded first place prize at 29th annual art festival.
St. Louis, MO, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Missouri resident Ann Kathryn Kehoe was recently awarded the prestigious title of “Best of Show” at the Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 29th annual event. She was among nearly 100 juried artists from more than 15 states.
Kehoe received a cash prize of $1,000 as the first-place winner for her jewelry. Eight artists were honored with an “Award of Recognition” prize along with $500 each. The awardees include:
· Chris Abigt, oil/acrylic, from Ottumwa, Iowa
· Rob Gilmore, photography, from Maryland Heights, Mo.
· Naomi Hart, mixed media, from Hartford, Wisc.
· Christian Nevin, jewelry, Orlando, Fla.
· Neshama Roash, photography, from St. Louis, Mo.
· Tatyana Robberts, oil/acrylic, from O’Fallon, Ill.
· Leslie Song, mixed media, from St. Louis, Mo.
· Steve Springmeyer, photography, from St. Louis, Mo.
Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival, said Kehoe was chosen as the overall winner based upon her “handcrafted jewelry, which was both unique and beautifully designed.” Wulff noted that Kehoe “wowed the judges with her artistry and creativity.”
The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
