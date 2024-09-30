Boost Your Database Efficiency: dbForge Studio for MySQL v10.1 and Mini-Tools Deliver New Features
Devart has released dbForge Tools for MySQL v10.1, including dbForge Studio, a high-end IDE for MySQL and MariaDB. The update delivers support for MySQL 9.0, updated cloud compatibility, and new automation capabilities.
Prague, Czech Republic, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart has released an updated product line of dbForge Tools for MySQL v10.1, including dbForge Studio for MySQL – an all-in-one solution for MySQL and MariaDB database development, design, management, and administration. With this update, developers, DBAs, and DevOps engineers can experience smoother workflows, enhanced cloud service support, and an improved user interface that makes database management faster and easier than ever before.
Key Features of dbForge for MySQL 10.1 Include:
Connectivity Support for MySQL 9.0: Fully compatible with the newly released MySQL 9.0, ensuring seamless connectivity for users upgrading to the latest MySQL version.
Support for HeatWave Cloud Commands: Work seamlessly with HeatWave cloud services by eliminating common errors caused by HeatWave-specific constructs.
Kamatera MySQL Cloud Integration: Connect to Kamatera's cost-effective cloud infrastructure using dbForge tools for a scalable and secure MySQL environment.
Redesigned Query History: Benefit from a redesigned toolbar with enhanced date range selection and a convenient Clear button.
Enhanced Database Diagrams: New features include quick selection of all relations on diagrams, including virtual relations and foreign keys.
Data Export Enhancements: New options in the Data Editor allow users to export data as CSV or Excel files directly from the grid, making data sharing and reporting easier than ever.
Data Generator: Adds an option in the Data Population Wizard to append a timestamp to file names, making it easier to track data population scripts.
Generate Scripts: Provides a new option to include security permissions in generated scripts, available in Database Backup Wizard, New Database Project Wizard, and backup project files.
Automated Comparison Reports via CLI: Save time with the ability to generate comparison reports directly from the command line, available in dbForge Studio, Data Compare, and Schema Compare.
Quick Access to Devart Academy: You can now easily access the Mastering MySQL and MariaDB With dbForge Studio course through the Help menu, alongside MySQL tutorials and blog articles.
To learn more about the recent release, please visit: https://is.gd/SZQstn
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.
