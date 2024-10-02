"Memoirs of a Born Adventurer," is a Compelling Autobiographical Novel That Recounts the Life of a Fictional English Peer Through Military Adventures on Three Continents
Recent release “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” from Page Publishing author D. Thomas Gochenour vividly chronicles the gripping life story of the 5th Earl of Higford, from his unhappy childhood to his illustrious career as an international adventurer, SAS soldier, and mercenary, delving into his personal triumphs and his career which mirrored the decline of Imperial Britain.
Herndon, VA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. Thomas Gochenour, an eighth-generation Virginian who has spent most of his adult life overseas, having lived and worked in France, Yemen, England, Kuwait, and Russia, has completed his new book, “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer”: a riveting tale of courage, ambition, and peril that follows the enthralling life of Simon Duvall, the 5th Earl of Higford, a man whose indomitable spirit and thirst for adventure shaped his destiny.
Author D. Thomas Gochenour has a PhD in medieval Islamic history with a concentration on Yemen and Shi’ism. Besides his doctoral thesis, he has published his grandfather’s memoirs, which he also edited, and published two novellas, both satires. In addition, he has written eight novels and a collection of short stories. He now splits his time between homes in Moscow, Russia and Northern Virginia. He has been a lifelong fan of soccer and classical music, both of which he practiced in his youth.
“At the end of his illustrious career as an international adventurer, soldier of fortune, and a member of the House of Lords, Lord Higford decided he needed to write his memoirs,” writes Gochenour. “But he resolved to address both his personal life and his adventures abroad, describe in detail his love life and family life, as well as his battles and service in the SAS.
“From the start, he identified the key moments in his childhood, such as the premature death of his mother or his father’s decision to send him away from home to boarding school when he was only eight years old. But the most important event in Higford’s young life was when a tutor at Eton took an interest in him and applied the effort to teach him how to write, and afterward, critically, introduced him to adventure literature. Most important of the adventures Simon Duvall read was the story from Greek mythology of Jason and the Argonauts and the quest for the Golden Fleece. After reading that Duvall always wanted to emulate Jason’s great adventure.
“This story captivated him and drove him to read the life adventures of England’s greatest soldiers and adventurers, including Sir Richard Burton, Winston Churchill, and Fitzroy Maclean. Inspired by these works, Higford decided that his life’s work would also be that of an explorer, adventurer, soldier, and fighter for the British Empire.
“Instead of going to Oxford, he joined the SAS, England’s elite fighting force, and was sent to all corners of the world to fight anti-colonial insurgencies. His career culminated in the quick war against the Argentines in the Falklands. It was a war that ended his SAS career as well as spelled the end of his marriage. Afterward, he participated as a mercenary several times in Africa and decided it was better to run mercenaries than to be one, so he established one of the world’s first private military contracting companies supplying mercenaries to causes and regimes in Africa and Asia. This was how he stumbled onto his final, greatest, and most notorious adventure, one that nearly cost him his life, his career, his fortune, and his rank as an English peer.”
Published by Page Publishing, D. Thomas Gochenour’s riveting tale is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of destiny against all odds, offering readers a captivating blend of history, adventure, and personal introspection. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” invites readers to witness firsthand the highs and lows of a life lived on the edge of possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author D. Thomas Gochenour has a PhD in medieval Islamic history with a concentration on Yemen and Shi’ism. Besides his doctoral thesis, he has published his grandfather’s memoirs, which he also edited, and published two novellas, both satires. In addition, he has written eight novels and a collection of short stories. He now splits his time between homes in Moscow, Russia and Northern Virginia. He has been a lifelong fan of soccer and classical music, both of which he practiced in his youth.
“At the end of his illustrious career as an international adventurer, soldier of fortune, and a member of the House of Lords, Lord Higford decided he needed to write his memoirs,” writes Gochenour. “But he resolved to address both his personal life and his adventures abroad, describe in detail his love life and family life, as well as his battles and service in the SAS.
“From the start, he identified the key moments in his childhood, such as the premature death of his mother or his father’s decision to send him away from home to boarding school when he was only eight years old. But the most important event in Higford’s young life was when a tutor at Eton took an interest in him and applied the effort to teach him how to write, and afterward, critically, introduced him to adventure literature. Most important of the adventures Simon Duvall read was the story from Greek mythology of Jason and the Argonauts and the quest for the Golden Fleece. After reading that Duvall always wanted to emulate Jason’s great adventure.
“This story captivated him and drove him to read the life adventures of England’s greatest soldiers and adventurers, including Sir Richard Burton, Winston Churchill, and Fitzroy Maclean. Inspired by these works, Higford decided that his life’s work would also be that of an explorer, adventurer, soldier, and fighter for the British Empire.
“Instead of going to Oxford, he joined the SAS, England’s elite fighting force, and was sent to all corners of the world to fight anti-colonial insurgencies. His career culminated in the quick war against the Argentines in the Falklands. It was a war that ended his SAS career as well as spelled the end of his marriage. Afterward, he participated as a mercenary several times in Africa and decided it was better to run mercenaries than to be one, so he established one of the world’s first private military contracting companies supplying mercenaries to causes and regimes in Africa and Asia. This was how he stumbled onto his final, greatest, and most notorious adventure, one that nearly cost him his life, his career, his fortune, and his rank as an English peer.”
Published by Page Publishing, D. Thomas Gochenour’s riveting tale is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of destiny against all odds, offering readers a captivating blend of history, adventure, and personal introspection. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” invites readers to witness firsthand the highs and lows of a life lived on the edge of possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories