"Memoirs of a Born Adventurer," is a Compelling Autobiographical Novel That Recounts the Life of a Fictional English Peer Through Military Adventures on Three Continents

Recent release “Memoirs of a Born Adventurer” from Page Publishing author D. Thomas Gochenour vividly chronicles the gripping life story of the 5th Earl of Higford, from his unhappy childhood to his illustrious career as an international adventurer, SAS soldier, and mercenary, delving into his personal triumphs and his career which mirrored the decline of Imperial Britain.