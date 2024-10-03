Author Keith Mock’s New Book, "Pibby’s Adventures," Invites Readers to Pibby as He Finds His Way Through Swamps, Rivers, and Canyons of a Small Georgia Town

Recent release “Pibby’s Adventures” from Page Publishing author Keith Mock is a cheerful children’s story that encourages readers to imagine what it would be like to wake up as a squirrel in the grove next to their granddad’s farm.