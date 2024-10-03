Author Keith Mock’s New Book, "Pibby’s Adventures," Invites Readers to Pibby as He Finds His Way Through Swamps, Rivers, and Canyons of a Small Georgia Town
Recent release “Pibby’s Adventures” from Page Publishing author Keith Mock is a cheerful children’s story that encourages readers to imagine what it would be like to wake up as a squirrel in the grove next to their granddad’s farm.
New York, NY, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keith Mock has completed his new book, “Pibby’s Adventures”: a whimsical children’s story that allows readers to follow along as Pibby fights snakes, hawks, and all the dangers of living in the wild. Hold on while he rides wild rivers, gets trapped in snake dens, and is swallowed by giant fish.
Author Keith Mock has seven grandkids and four kids of his own. He believes kids need to get back to the books and exercise their imagination more. Growing up on a small Georgia farm, he and his brother made up imaginary games and explored the woods around their granddad’s farm. He claims his childhood was the best even without having as much as most of the other kids. He says, “Imagination can take you to any place in God’s great universe!”
Mock writes, “Sit back and let me take you back to my childhood experience. I grew up in a relatively poor family. We didn’t have a whole lot, but we had enough. My brother and I didn’t have all the toys other kids had, so we made up all our toys, such as crushed beer cans as baseballs and tobacco barn sticks as bats. We played a game of baseball with them. If we could smack that can on top of our grandpa’s house, it was a home run. I bet we played for hours on end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Mock’s entertaining tale follows Pibby and his friends on a mission to save the most important animal from the grove. Readers will meet Squeaky, the baddest squirrel with a bow and arrow, and Pesco, the smartest fish in the river.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Pibby’s Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Keith Mock has seven grandkids and four kids of his own. He believes kids need to get back to the books and exercise their imagination more. Growing up on a small Georgia farm, he and his brother made up imaginary games and explored the woods around their granddad’s farm. He claims his childhood was the best even without having as much as most of the other kids. He says, “Imagination can take you to any place in God’s great universe!”
Mock writes, “Sit back and let me take you back to my childhood experience. I grew up in a relatively poor family. We didn’t have a whole lot, but we had enough. My brother and I didn’t have all the toys other kids had, so we made up all our toys, such as crushed beer cans as baseballs and tobacco barn sticks as bats. We played a game of baseball with them. If we could smack that can on top of our grandpa’s house, it was a home run. I bet we played for hours on end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Mock’s entertaining tale follows Pibby and his friends on a mission to save the most important animal from the grove. Readers will meet Squeaky, the baddest squirrel with a bow and arrow, and Pesco, the smartest fish in the river.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Pibby’s Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories