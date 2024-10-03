Author Larry D. Johnson’s New Book, “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible),” Leads Readers Through Scripture
Recent release “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible)” from Page Publishing author Larry D. Johnson is an impactful Bible-based book written to help readers find true joy from having the assurance of their salvation.
Jackson, MS, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry D. Johnson has completed his new book, “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible)”: an unforgettable work rooted in scripture that emphasizes that to have the assurance of one’s salvation, one must be born again.
Having come to the knowledge of God’s Word that few will enter His kingdom and finding that few churchgoers have the assurance of their salvation, God’s Spirit quickened author Larry D. Johnson’s spirit to get the truth before as many people as possible so they can experience God’s plan of joyfully living in His presence. Consequently, he was led to write this book to share with others, having no idea of it being published. But God stepped in one more time, with it being accepted by a publisher, knowing this was the best way for him to comply with Matthew 28:19–20 (the Great Commission).
Johnson writes, “I know you are wondering how I could have the audacity to infer that this is the best little book ever written, except, of course, for the Bible. Well, I hope to answer that in a way for you to say, ‘By golly, he’s right.’ And if you do, you will be one of few who will be favored with increasing JOY for the rest of your lifetime on earth.”
He continues, “This is not a book of judgment. Only God can do that. This is a book of enlightenment, so that you will have joy regardless of your circumstances and the freedom to be the best you can be. You will even come to appreciate yourself more but for the right reason. But remember, that only comes to those who have been Born Again.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry D. Johnson’s inspirational work reminds readers that being born again brings true joy, allowing people to walk in the presence of God.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Finding Joy from Being Born Again: The Best Little Book Ever Written (Except for the Bible)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
