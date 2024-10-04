Author Wil Cormier’s New Book, "Mermaid Tales," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Collection That Showcases Stunning Illustrations and Enchanting Stories of Mermaids
Recent release “Mermaid Tales” from Page Publishing author Wil Cormier offers a mesmerizing collection of mermaid stories and art, celebrating the mythical and mysterious world beneath the waves. With over forty years of artistic expertise, Cormier presents unique illustrations accompanied by enchanting stories that bring these oceanic legends to life, captivating readers of all ages.
Las Vegas, NV, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wil Cormier, a professional artist of over forty years, has completed his new book, “Mermaid Tales”: an exquisite new volume that combines the author’s eye-catching illustrations with a deep fascination for oceanic myths, presenting a rich tapestry of captivating mermaid and pirate stories from the sea.
After finding his passion for painting at the age of seven, author Wil Cormier embarked on a distinguished career as a commercial illustrator after graduating from the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California in 1983. With expertise in various mediums including gouache, watercolors, and oil paints, Cormier created notable work for major film campaigns such as "Home Alone 2" and both "Naked Gun" films, as well as for high-profile clients like Disney, Baskin-Robbins, and Absolut Vodka. In addition to his freelance success, Cormier has taught advertising illustration at ArtCenter and earned accolades for his film posters and book covers. His personal fine art series, “Mermaids of Atlantis,” reflects his lifelong passion for marine life, inspired by his teenage work at a marine institute. Cormier is also committed to charitable causes, supporting various organizations from veterans' groups to wildlife conservation.
“Over 70 percent of our planet consists of water. From the early beginnings, mysterious creatures, including mermaids, were believed to exist,” writes Cormier. “There have been stories of encounters with half-human and half-fish beings. Long ago, residents and sailors in coastal towns worldwide claimed such sightings. ‘Mermaid Tales’ depicts mermaids living in various oceanic locations. You are about to hear their stories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wil Cormier’s enthralling series provides an immersive experience that blends visual splendor with imaginative storytelling. A testament to the author’s enduring love for the ocean and its mythical inhabitants, “Mermaid Tales” promises to captivate viewers of all ages, making it an ideal addition to any art lover’s collection or a cherished gift for those who are enchanted by maritime folklore.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Mermaid Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
