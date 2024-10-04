Author Wil Cormier’s New Book, "Mermaid Tales," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Collection That Showcases Stunning Illustrations and Enchanting Stories of Mermaids

Recent release “Mermaid Tales” from Page Publishing author Wil Cormier offers a mesmerizing collection of mermaid stories and art, celebrating the mythical and mysterious world beneath the waves. With over forty years of artistic expertise, Cormier presents unique illustrations accompanied by enchanting stories that bring these oceanic legends to life, captivating readers of all ages.