Author Gary Schafer’s New Book, "A Family’s Story of Addiction, Death, and Recovery," Spreads Information and Awareness About the Reality of Substance Use Disorder
Recent release “A Family’s Story of Addiction, Death, and Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Schafer takes readers on the journey of the author and his family as they faced the world of substance use disorder (SUD) with their son, Eric Michael.
Macomb, MI, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Schafer, who was born and raised in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new book, “A Family’s Story of Addiction, Death, and Recovery”: an impactful work that discusses the author’s family’s experiences taking on SUD with their son.
Author Gary Schafer and his wife, Marlene, have three children and raised them all in a loving, Christian-centered environment. He obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and had a successful career at General Motors. He retired in 2014. He spent many years learning about substance use disorder after realizing his son was struggling with addiction. Gary shares what he learned about addiction and himself and how faith, understanding the disease, and taking care of himself helped navigate this period of his life. This is his first publication.
Schafer writes, “This story is about the life and death of Eric and how our family has dealt with both, from the turbulent times to when we grew together. We went from anger and destructive behavior to understanding and compassion by educating ourselves on the disease and taking steps for our own recovery. With his death, we found strength through our faith and embraced all the ‘winks’ that have come our way. Our spiritual world became enhanced, and this is how we have endured his loss. He is alive in our hearts."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary Schafer’s meaningful work aims to help families in similar situations.
