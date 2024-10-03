Author Deryel Shawn Clark’s New Book, "All The Keys to the Kingdom," is an Attempt to Describe and Explain Multidimensional Constructed Space
Recent release “All The Keys to the Kingdom” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deryel Shawn Clark is a book to help readers learn of multidimensional constructed space and the ability to explore and understand this alternate dimension.
Winston-Salem, NC, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deryel Shawn Clark has completed his new book, “All The Keys to the Kingdom”: an educational book that seeks to bring a new piece of knowledge to people, another dimension alongside our own that is fundamentally different and hard to understand but with a little bit of help and understanding from this book it can become easier to grasp and understand.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deryel Shawn Clark’s riveting tale helps to bring clarity to the realm, where its designed to confuse and contain your movement but through careful steps and training you’ll have a better understanding of ghostly phenomena.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase "All The Keys to the Kingdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
