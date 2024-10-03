Thembekile Dube’s Newly Released “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” is an Enlightening Guide to Natural Hair Care

“What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thembekile Dube is a comprehensive exploration of natural hair care for individuals with textured hair. Drawing on her background in biology and over fifteen years of personal experience, Dube presents a science-based approach to maintaining healthy hair using simple, kitchen-derived ingredients.