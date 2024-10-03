Thembekile Dube’s Newly Released “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” is an Enlightening Guide to Natural Hair Care
“What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thembekile Dube is a comprehensive exploration of natural hair care for individuals with textured hair. Drawing on her background in biology and over fifteen years of personal experience, Dube presents a science-based approach to maintaining healthy hair using simple, kitchen-derived ingredients.
Rockwood, MI, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled”: a groundbreaking manual for natural hair care rooted in science and personal experience. “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” is the creation of published author, Thembekile Dube.
Dube shares, “What Is Good Hair? is a science-based manual for the maintenance and growth of textured hair. As a biologist, Thembekile’s understanding of the scientific properties of human hair is combined with her fifteen plus years of personal experience with hair care in order to deliver an intriguing and informative approach to taking care of hair. Using a natural 'clean beauty' approach, she teaches readers how hair can be maintained using raw ingredients straight from the earth, like fruits, vegetables and other common kitchen staples. These methods focus on nourishing the hair and body with toxin-free, nutrient-rich elements, aligning with holistic and sustainable self-care. The best part is that they are SOOO much more affordable than store-bought products! This book provides a general level of understanding into how most natural hair should be handled and cared for in order to maintain basic health and encourage growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thembekile Dube’s new book offers a refreshing perspective on natural hair care. With its emphasis on simplicity, affordability, and health, this guide is sure to empower readers to embrace and care for their natural hair with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dube shares, “What Is Good Hair? is a science-based manual for the maintenance and growth of textured hair. As a biologist, Thembekile’s understanding of the scientific properties of human hair is combined with her fifteen plus years of personal experience with hair care in order to deliver an intriguing and informative approach to taking care of hair. Using a natural 'clean beauty' approach, she teaches readers how hair can be maintained using raw ingredients straight from the earth, like fruits, vegetables and other common kitchen staples. These methods focus on nourishing the hair and body with toxin-free, nutrient-rich elements, aligning with holistic and sustainable self-care. The best part is that they are SOOO much more affordable than store-bought products! This book provides a general level of understanding into how most natural hair should be handled and cared for in order to maintain basic health and encourage growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thembekile Dube’s new book offers a refreshing perspective on natural hair care. With its emphasis on simplicity, affordability, and health, this guide is sure to empower readers to embrace and care for their natural hair with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Is Good Hair?: An Age Old Debate Untangled,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories