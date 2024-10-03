J. Perryman’s Newly Released "Zayden Goes to Church" Captures the Wonder of a Young Child’s Trip to Church

“Zayden Goes to Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Perryman follows the joyful journey of Zayden, a boy born during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he experiences a special outing beyond his home. Readers join Zayden on his exploration to discover if his chosen destination matches his expectations.