J. Perryman’s Newly Released "Zayden Goes to Church" Captures the Wonder of a Young Child’s Trip to Church

Richmond, KY, October 03, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Zayden Goes to Church”: a heartwarming family adventure. “Zayden Goes to Church” is the creation of published author, J. Perryman, a dedicated husband and father who resides in Central Kentucky.Perryman shares, “Born at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zayden has been at home pretty much since his birth. Now he gets to take a special trip. Zayden has the perfect place in mind, but is that where he goes? Join this lively toddler and find out.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Perryman’s new book invites readers to experience the excitement of discovery through the eyes of a child.Consumers can purchase “Zayden Goes to Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Zayden Goes to Church” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.