Vernon L. Fowler’s Newly Released “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” is an Uplifting and Encouraging Devotional
“Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon L. Fowler is a motivational daily devotional that offers brief, yet profound reflections designed to inspire and uplift readers each day.
Murrieta, CA, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day”: a practical and spiritually enriching collection of daily devotionals that aims to invigorate and motivate readers with powerful, concise messages. “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” is the creation of published author, Vernon L. Fowler, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who serves as the pastor of Dominion Church. Dr. Fowler retired from the US Army in 2004, with twenty-three years of military service.
Fowler shares, “As darkness increases, violence continues, and life is seemingly spiraling down, the breath of God will boost your life to new heights with this daily devotional.
“Through this book, pastor and inspirational speaker Dr. Fowler motivates you and empowers your life with short and simple yet powerful truths that will uplift your soul every day.
“Dr. Vernon L. Fowler is the founder and pastor of Focus on Jesus Ministries. He is also a highly respected mentor, role model, and motivator. As an inspirational speaker, he has encouraged and empowered many, both nationally and internationally. Dr. Fowler and his wife, Tracy, have four children—Vernon Jr., Angelica, Shara, and Charity—and two granddaughters, Bria and Genesis, whom he intimately refers to as 'sugar babies.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon L. Fowler’s new book offers daily moments of spiritual reflection and encouragement, making it a valuable resource for anyone seeking daily inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories