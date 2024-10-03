Author Christina Stuebs’s New Book, "Barely Surviving," Presents a Powerful and Emotionally Charged Exploration of Grief, Guilt, and Learning to Heal for the Future

Recent release “Barely Surviving” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christina Stuebs offers a poignant look at a mother’s struggle with grief and survivor's guilt as it follows Callie Palet, whose life is shattered by the deaths of her children and husband. As she grapples with her pain, an unexpected encounter challenges her to confront her past and continue living for herself.