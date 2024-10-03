Author Christina Stuebs’s New Book, "Barely Surviving," Presents a Powerful and Emotionally Charged Exploration of Grief, Guilt, and Learning to Heal for the Future
Recent release “Barely Surviving” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christina Stuebs offers a poignant look at a mother’s struggle with grief and survivor's guilt as it follows Callie Palet, whose life is shattered by the deaths of her children and husband. As she grapples with her pain, an unexpected encounter challenges her to confront her past and continue living for herself.
Rochester, IN, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Stuebs, a loving mother and wife of twenty-six years, has completed her new book, “Barely Surviving”: a compelling story based on true events that showcases a mother’s grief and survivors’ guilt after one woman tragically loses both her child and husband, forcing her either learn how to go on or continue down a spiral of self-destruction.
“Callie Palet is lost, she survives day to day alone and lonely,” writes Stuebs. “She feels she deserves to be miserable after living, her children dying and then her husband a mere 4 years after the accident. That accident took her life and shattered it into pieces. She wanted to save them, couldn’t, and lost herself along the way. She merely drank her life away for the first year, leaving her husband Jake to grieve alone. Jake and Callie promised each other they’d survive the loss by leaning on one other. But Callie had only leaned on alcohol trying to drown her pain and emotions that were so raw and painful, every breath she took was harder than the last. When she finally pulled herself above the black hole that was her life, she was too late. The damage was done and she lost Jake to himself.
“She pulled away from everyone who loved her, ignoring her friends until they stopped trying. Only one friend remained by her side and still tried, her best friend Layla. Layla was loyal and was fiercely protective over Callie, but also knew when to give her tough love and guide her gently which way she thought she should go. Callie promised Jake she’d never love another man after he died, until life threw another curve ball in the form of Nate Owens, president of Bustling Corp. She was hired to do some renovations on one of his board rooms. What she didn’t know was that when his office door came crashing into her, literally taking her legs out from under her, was one of the best things that could have happened to her. Could Nate bring her back to life and save her from herself?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Christina Stuebs’s stirring tale was inspired by the author’s own experiences in losing a child after losing two of her children in a tragic camping accident. Longing to share her story with the world, Stuebs now shares “Barely Surviving” in the hopes of helping others to see how difficult grief can be, and how it truly takes time to overcome the traumas that follow that loss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Barely Surviving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
