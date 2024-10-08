Local Entrepreneur Cooks Up Business to Fight Rising Restaurant Costs

Coming off the acquisition of his most recent venture, Procoto, St. Pete entrepreneur Michael Otis has launched FareFood to help restaurants fight rising food spend. FareFood is saving restaurants hours previously spent placing orders and as much as 27% on their food costs by pulling food distributors into a single app. At a time when the restaurant space needs more help than ever, Otis and his team believe they’ve built the answer.