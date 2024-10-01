Material Bespoke and Dulcet Tile Sign Agreement to Provide Luxury Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles
Material Bespoke, a leader in custom natural stone products, and Dulcet Tile, an innovator in marble stone mosaic tile have entered into an agreement to offer unique and elegant floor and wall coverings.
Dallas, TX, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., an innovative leader in natural stone tiles and known for manufacturing custom and bespoke mosaic tile designs, has signed an agreement with Materials Bespoke in San Antonio, Texas.
Dulcet Tile acquires natural like stones from quarries around the world, and creates impeccable, precision-cut, mosaic tiles. Their 25+ years of experience in manufacturing has resulted in a renaissance of interest for mosaics on floor, wall and trim coverings. Because they own and control their production facility, allows them to provide an endless array of custom designs, using over 150 different natural stone species, and are able to produce greater color consistency, tighter joint spacing and consistent thickness than any other competitor in their space. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Material Bespoke, Dulcet Tile offers consumers innovative designs, a higher quality product at a reduced cost.
Apart from their wide array of in-stock mosaics, Dulcet Tile’s custom-made materials are products are made to order based on a customer's specifications. The customer chooses specific details like the type of natural stone, color, dimension, edging or finish. Bespoke items can be “one-off” orders, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind design.
Material Bespoke Stone + Tile is a perfect fit for Dulcet Tile. They specialize in natural stone, glass and ceramic designs with 9 boutique showroom locations across the United States. They offer a variety of elegant products, including European stone, the JWS collection, the Denise McGha collection and Alba Vera marble. Their most notable aspect is to help clients create their vision, whether it's a fireplace, floor or wall coverings, bathroom, kitchen backsplashes or exterior applications. Their staff are highly trained experts in design coordination, material selection and architectural drawings. Materials Bespoke Stone + Tile works with some of the world’s most renown designers such as Jennifer Wagner Schmidt, Jeff Trotter, Denise McGha, Donna Mondi, Courtney McLeod and Lew Oliver.
According to Materials Bespoke Stone + Tile’s Group Manager, Michael Merritt, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about tile that defines Materials Bespoke. Their ability to create innovative designs of high-quality are timeless, elegant and innovative. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that reflects our products. We are so excited to introduce and showcase this impeccable vendor that you won’t find in any tile or big box stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone and mosaic tile. They have created a new, non-dimensional, niche for stylish flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile’s collections are designed with artistic elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile has become the leader in luxury mosaic tiles. For dealership inquires or to preview their products, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237 for more information.
About Materials Bespoke:
Since 1965, Materials Bespoke Stone + Tile’s passion has been bringing design dreams to life with the singular, timeless beauty of natural stone. The earth’s most durable building material has a distinctive combination of durability, warmth, and beauty. It has inspired artisans over the centuries. Their stones are fabricated and sourced on a global scale. They quarry, cut, carve, polish, create mosaics, and other bespoke stone work. The natural striations and color variations, combined with their bespoke solutions, make each project unique.
Material Bespoke Stone + Tile is the only stone and tile supplier in the U.S. to own and operate manufacturing facilities. This allows them to cater to design professionals and homeowners alike, and to ensure superior quality from the quarry to the project site. For more information, visit www.explorematerial.com or call (210) 731-8453.
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
