"A Billion People in the Shadows," by Doug McCullough, Launched October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Following a distinguished professional career, ”accidental activist,” speaker, and advocate Doug McCullough has released his book, “A Billion People in the Shadows” with a Foreword by legendary broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-110-0, 979-8-88797-109-4, 979-8-88797-111-7) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
Hartford, CT, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a world that often excludes or overlooks the wealth of experiences and perspectives of individuals with disabilities, A Billion People in the Shadows emerges as a compelling exploration of the world’s largest and most misunderstood minority group. Doug McCullough's narrative delves into the profound impact of societal perceptions and self-imposed stigma on those facing all types of disability and utilizes his own journey with a degenerative neuromuscular disease to candidly reveal the shame and marginalization often experienced by those in the disability community.
McCullough concisely dissects and counters misconceptions routinely encountered by the disability community. Encouraging readers to broaden their view of disability, he establishes that disability is not a hindrance but a vibrant form of diversity, offering valuable skills and perspectives. That disability inclusion is not about being nice but being better.
Calling for full inclusion rather than mere accessibility, McCullough provides practical insights on how society can truly bring “a billion people out of the shadows.”
Get your copy of “A Billion People in the Shadows” at your favorite place to buy books, now available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DG3GYCCT
Successful by all outward appearances with an MBA from Duke University, multiple professional achievements, and a long career at Johnson & Johnson, Doug spent most of his early life under the impression that his degenerative neuromuscular disease was something to be hidden. Initially shunning his disability identity, Doug’s life experiences taught him there are many misconceptions about the disabled community. He now works to raise the bar on disability inclusion and normalize what are often awkward conversations about the challenges and experiences of “the world’s most misunderstood minority.” A popular speaker known for his authenticity and humor, Doug has spoken at numerous corporate and business events throughout the United States and around the world.
You can learn more about Doug and his work at DisabilityLeadershipVentures.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 170 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, eBook, and audiobook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-110-0
$14.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-109-4
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-111-7
$6.95 audiobook AISN B0DHYDJQ4B
