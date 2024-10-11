Allentown, PA Electrician Launches Modern, Responsive Website for Enhanced Customer Experience
Estevez Electric LLC, a family-owned electrical contractor serving the Allentown, PA area, has launched a modern, user-friendly website to showcase their wide range of services.
Allentown, PA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Estevez Electric LLC, a family-owned electrical contractor based in Allentown, PA, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamped website has been designed to provide an optimal user experience, featuring a modern, responsive layout that ensures smooth navigation on all devices, from desktops to smartphones.
As a trusted name in electrical contracting, Estevez Electric LLC is committed to delivering high-quality service to both residential and commercial customers throughout Allentown and the surrounding areas, including Bethlehem, Easton, Pottstown, Quakertown, and Northampton. The new website highlights the company’s wide array of services, from electrical panel upgrades and generator installation to whole-home rewiring and code compliance inspections.
In addition to a detailed services page, the new website also includes over 300 testimonials from satisfied customers, giving potential clients valuable insight into Estevez Electric LLC’s reputation for reliability and excellence. A photo gallery has also been added, showcasing some of the company’s best work and helping customers visualize their own projects.
“We wanted to ensure that Estevez Electric LLC’s new website reflected the company’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius, the marketing team behind the site’s development. “The new design is not only sleek and modern but also easy to navigate, giving customers quick access to vital information like services offered, reviews, and contact details. With this new responsive layout, users can access the site with ease on any device, whether they’re at home or on the go.”
The website also provides simple, direct access to contact information, making it easier than ever for clients to schedule appointments or request emergency service. Estevez Electric LLC offers 24/7 availability for electrical emergencies, ensuring that help is always just a phone call away.
To explore the new website and learn more about Estevez Electric LLC’s services, visit www.estevezelectricllc.com.
Contact
Christopher Estevez
(484) 838-2763
https://www.estevezelectricllc.com/
