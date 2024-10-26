Zubaidah Nor Hanipah Joins Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Metamor Institute
Get to Know Dr. Zubaidah "Zuby" Nor Hanipah, professor-research in clinical metabolic surgery.
Baton Rouge, LA, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Zubaidah “Zuby” Nor Hanipah recently joined Pennington Biomedical as an associate professor-research in the Clinical Metabolic Surgery Laboratory. Dr. Nor Hanipah’s research interests encompass a comprehensive study of metabolic and bariatric surgery outcomes, with a primary emphasis on obesity, metabolic disorders, and metabolic syndrome.
Dr. Nor Hanipah is particularly focused on exploring how metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures can effectively mitigate the complications associated with obesity and metabolic syndromes, making this opportunity with Pennington Biomedical and the Metamor Institute a perfect fit for her skills and interest.
Get to know more about Dr. Zubaidah “Zuby” Nor Hanipah and the work she is doing in the field of bariatric surgery below:
What drew you to this opportunity with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Metamor?
I am a bariatric surgeon, academician, and clinical researcher from University Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Malaysia. I firmly believe that clinical research can revolutionize obesity management and enhance patient care.
Both the LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center (PBRC) and UPM have strong clinical research programs in obesity. However, PBRC’s specialized focus, advanced infrastructure, and global collaborations may give it an edge. PBRC is a globally recognized institution dedicated to obesity and chronic disease research, emphasizing the translation of findings into practical community solutions. Its extensive collaborations with universities, healthcare providers, and government agencies worldwide enhance its ability to conduct impactful research and implement findings on a large scale. PBRC has significantly contributed to the development of all approved obesity medications, many key diabetes medications, and obesity management, highlighting its substantial impact on the fields of obesity and type 2 diabetes globally.
I was drawn to the opportunity at PBRC and Metamor Institute due to their innovative approach to clinical research and their dedication to enhancing patient management and care in obesity. Collaborating with exceptional researchers and mentors like Dr. Philip Schauer and Dr. John Kirwan, with whom I have previously worked, made this a unique and invaluable opportunity. The prospect of working alongside top-tier scientists and a team leading scientific discovery, contributing to impactful research that can improve lives, is incredibly motivating for me.
Can you explain a little bit about your research interests?
My research interests primarily focus on obesity, type 2 diabetes, and bariatric surgery. As a bariatric surgeon and clinical researcher, I am deeply invested in exploring how surgical interventions and innovative treatments can improve health outcomes and achieve remission of type 2 diabetes.
Recently, there have been significant studies that highlighted the role of GIP and GLP-1 receptors in managing obesity and type 2 diabetes. These medications, which mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, have shown promising results in improving glycemic control and promoting weight loss. When combined with bariatric surgery, GLP-1s can enhance the overall effectiveness of treatment, leading to better health outcomes and higher rates of diabetes remission.
My research aims to further understand these interactions and develop optimized treatment protocols that leverage both surgical and pharmacological approaches, especially in patients with higher BMI, where bariatric surgery is the only proven long-term weight loss treatment available. By integrating clinical research with cutting-edge therapies, I strive to transform and improve obesity management and patient care, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions.
Dr. Nor Hanipah is particularly focused on exploring how metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures can effectively mitigate the complications associated with obesity and metabolic syndromes, making this opportunity with Pennington Biomedical and the Metamor Institute a perfect fit for her skills and interest.
Get to know more about Dr. Zubaidah “Zuby” Nor Hanipah and the work she is doing in the field of bariatric surgery below:
What drew you to this opportunity with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Metamor?
I am a bariatric surgeon, academician, and clinical researcher from University Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Malaysia. I firmly believe that clinical research can revolutionize obesity management and enhance patient care.
Both the LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center (PBRC) and UPM have strong clinical research programs in obesity. However, PBRC’s specialized focus, advanced infrastructure, and global collaborations may give it an edge. PBRC is a globally recognized institution dedicated to obesity and chronic disease research, emphasizing the translation of findings into practical community solutions. Its extensive collaborations with universities, healthcare providers, and government agencies worldwide enhance its ability to conduct impactful research and implement findings on a large scale. PBRC has significantly contributed to the development of all approved obesity medications, many key diabetes medications, and obesity management, highlighting its substantial impact on the fields of obesity and type 2 diabetes globally.
I was drawn to the opportunity at PBRC and Metamor Institute due to their innovative approach to clinical research and their dedication to enhancing patient management and care in obesity. Collaborating with exceptional researchers and mentors like Dr. Philip Schauer and Dr. John Kirwan, with whom I have previously worked, made this a unique and invaluable opportunity. The prospect of working alongside top-tier scientists and a team leading scientific discovery, contributing to impactful research that can improve lives, is incredibly motivating for me.
Can you explain a little bit about your research interests?
My research interests primarily focus on obesity, type 2 diabetes, and bariatric surgery. As a bariatric surgeon and clinical researcher, I am deeply invested in exploring how surgical interventions and innovative treatments can improve health outcomes and achieve remission of type 2 diabetes.
Recently, there have been significant studies that highlighted the role of GIP and GLP-1 receptors in managing obesity and type 2 diabetes. These medications, which mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, have shown promising results in improving glycemic control and promoting weight loss. When combined with bariatric surgery, GLP-1s can enhance the overall effectiveness of treatment, leading to better health outcomes and higher rates of diabetes remission.
My research aims to further understand these interactions and develop optimized treatment protocols that leverage both surgical and pharmacological approaches, especially in patients with higher BMI, where bariatric surgery is the only proven long-term weight loss treatment available. By integrating clinical research with cutting-edge therapies, I strive to transform and improve obesity management and patient care, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories