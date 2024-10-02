The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Energy Forum takes place in New Orleans October 14-16, 2024
Over 300 natural gas industry decision-makers gather in New Orleans to examine U.S. Gulf Coast energy markets and to negotiate commercial transactions for buying, selling, and transporting natural gas, including exports of U.S. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).
Houston, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The U.S. Gulf Coast continues to enjoy its position as the epicenter for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to global markets. At the same time, demand for natural gas from domestic sources in this market region is extremely strong and projected to grow considerably in the foreseeable future. It therefore makes sense that New Orleans is the location for hundreds of energy industry professionals to gather to obtain insight on the latest market developments, and to network with commercial trading counterparts.
The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Energy Forum (GCEF) takes place in New Orleans, LA, October 14 - 16, 2024. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.
The Program for this event is packed with all the relevant critical issues that are converging on the U.S. Gulf Coast market. While U.S. LNG exports to global markets is a key focus, domestic U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas demand sources will also be considered.
The U.S. Gulf Coast region also brings its own unique issues. Demand from all sources is growing at an increasing pace. While supply is readily available from most production regions across the continent, getting supply to market is increasingly difficult with pipeline capacity stretched and new infrastructure development challenging. Current commodity pricing is challenging for producers, but represents an attractive opportunity for consumers, both domestic and global. However, delivery capacity constraints and weather events continue to result in price volatility. The regulatory environment has continued to be strenuous, with recent uncertainty stemming from legal challenges. Policy impacts, including climate-related interest in lower carbon energy alternatives continue to present headwinds and uncertainty. The U.S. Presidential election in November will clearly have implications.
The entire value chain for LNG Exports will be examined, including production, feedgas access, midstream capacity, storage, liquefaction terminal operations, shipping, global market requirements, trading and marketing, etc. In addition, domestic U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas demand sources will be evaluated, including refining, petrochemical, power generation, industrial/manufacturing, gas utility and LNG bunkering. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Innovations to Lower Carbon - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and delivering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture (CCS), Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.).
The content/insight program of the Gulf Coast Energy Forum consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: James Pearson, Sr. Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Golden Pass LNG; Neil Chatterjee, Former FERC Chairman, Hogan Lovells; and Lucian Niemeyer, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense, Energy, Installations and Environment.
The Program also includes six moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable industry experts, including representatives from: Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); East Daley Analytics; Modern Hydrogen; MiQ; Earn DLT, Context Labs; SouthStar Energy Services; RBN Energy; Center for LNG; American Petroleum Institute (API);Cleveland Advisory; bp; Delta Utilities; U.S. Defense Energy, Installations and Environment; BASF Intertrade;Glenfarne Energy Transition; Gulf Coast Midstream Partners; Howard Energy Partners; Permacast Walls; TYMETAL; and Castle. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight, from a variety of perspectives, on topical issues. The agenda also includes dedicated agenda time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.
This Forum focuses on U.S. Gulf Coast markets, including U.S. LNG Exports, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other regions across the continent as well as key market segments.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum conference series is uniquely structured to meet this requirement, and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Innovation Developments, Certified Gas, RNG, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture/CCS, Carbon Offsets, LNG, CNG, ESG, Virtual Pipeline, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory Updates, Gas Buyer Insights, Risk Analysis/Hedging Strategies and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Contact
LDC Gas ForumsContact
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
